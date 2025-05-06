Copper Investing

Copper Crunch: China's Stockpiles Depleting, US Demand Rising

China’s copper inventories are rapidly declining, with analysts warning that stockpiles could run dry by mid-year; meanwhile, US demand is intensifying ahead of possible new tariffs.

Copper prices are being pushed skyward as China's stockpiles sit on the verge of depletion and as US demand for the red metal surges, fueled by looming trade restrictions under the Trump administration.

According to Mercuria, the market is undergoing “one of the greatest tightening shocks” in its history.

“At the current pace of draws, those Chinese inventories could deplete (to zero) by the middle of June,” Nicholas Snowdon, head of metals and mining research at the commodities trading house, told the Financial Times.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

