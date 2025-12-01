Zijin Mining Founder Chen Jinghe Retires After 40 Years

Zijin's founder cited “age and family reasons” as the primary reasons behind the retirement.

Dice with office worker icons and one yellow parachute die on blue background.
Andrii Yalanskyi / Adobe Stock

Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF) founder Chen Jinghe is stepping down after four decades at the helm, retiring as chairman and transitioning to honorary chairman and senior consultant.

According to a Bloomberg report, Chen’s retirement announcement came from a Saturday exchange filing, where he declined renomination to the board for “age and family reasons.” As of writing, the company has not yet chosen a successor.

Chen, a trained geologist, founded the company in the 1980s with a small gold deposit in southeastern China. Under his leadership, Zijin pursued an aggressive expansion strategy anchored on gold and copper, transforming a provincial operation into a global competitor.

The group’s market value surpassed US$100 billion for the first time this year, placing it behind only BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO,OTC:RTPPF) among publicly listed miners.

In the filing, Chen said it was “the best time to transition to a new leadership,” adding that a company with lasting success should evolve from being “founder-driven” to “institution-driven.”

The leadership change also caps a year shaped by both financial and organizational milestones.

In late September, Zijin’s Shanghai-listed shares closed at an all-time high, lifting its market capitalization to about US$132.4 billion and reinforcing its status as one of the most valuable mining companies globally.

Zijin Gold went public in Hong Kong in a blockbuster offering in late September after a one-day postponement caused by Super Typhoon Ragasa. Priced at HK$71.59 per share, the IPO raised nearly HK$25 billion, making it the world’s second-largest listing of 2025.

The stock soared more than 60 percent on its debut, buoyed by gold prices that hit new peaks on the same day. Spot gold touched a record (at the time) US$3,839.19 per ounce, extending a rally driven by safe-haven demand.

In 2024, Zijin produced 1.3 million ounces of gold, placing it ninth globally in estimated reserves.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid
Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.