Nevada emerged as the top jurisdiction in the world for investment in the 2025 Fraser Institute Survey of Mining Companies, climbing from its second spot in 2024. The state remains a hub for precious metals gold and silver and other key minerals to date, retaining its “Silver State” title and accounting for 75 percent of US gold.

Canadian precious metals exploration company Excalibur Metals (TSXV:EXCL) seeks to capitalize on this by focusing on the underexplored sections of Nevada’s Walker Lane. Its core strategy aims to consolidate and de-risk district-scale projects that hold the potential to become significant satellite feed or standalone platforms for major producers. By applying modern hyperspectral imaging, geophysics (CSAMT) and systematic geochemistry to high-grade historic camps, Excalibur is uncovering bulk-tonnage gold and silver targets that have been dormant for decades.

The company’s Bellehelen project holds a historic high-grade production estimated at 311,000 silver-equivalent ounces, yet the system remains largely untested under cover. With a management team led by geologists with a direct track record in major Nevada discoveries and a C$3.6 million financing, Excalibur is now applying a data-driven framework to prove the potential for a large, preserved hydrothermal system in one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.