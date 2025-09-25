Zijin Mining Surges Past US$100 Billion Valuation Despite IPO Delay
The company has joined the ranks of elite mining firms even as the Hong Kong listing for its overseas gold arm faces a short delay due to a typhoon.
The valuation of China's Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899) has topped US$100 billion for the first time despite the firm's delayed initial public offering (IPO).
Shares of the Fujian-based miner closed at a record high in Shanghai on Thursday (September 25), giving the company a market capitalization of about 732 billion yuan (around US$132.4 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.
That puts Zijin just behind global heavyweights Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), worth roughly US$112 billion, and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) at about US$140 billion.
Founded by geologist Chen Jinghe in the 1980s with a small gold mine in Southeastern China, Zijin concentrated its expansion heavily on gold and copper, which together made up 77 percent of its revenue in the first half of 2025.
That focus has paid off handsomely in the current market climate, with copper prices hitting record averages and gold smashing through historical highs. Gold has been trading at unprecedented levels throughout September, with futures opening on Thursday at US$3,768.30 per ounce, up 1 percent from the previous day’s close of US$3,732.10.
Prices have consistently held above US$3,700 since September 22. Earlier this month, bullion reached an all-time peak of US$3,788.33, eclipsing the inflation-adjusted record set in January 1980.
Analysts attribute the rally to a weaker US dollar and widespread expectations of further US interest rate cuts.
Gold's strength has reinforced Zijin’s plans to spin off and list its overseas gold assets.
Zijin Gold International, which controls the company’s non-China gold mines, is seeking to raise about US$3.2 billion in what would be the world’s second largest IPO of 2025. The Hong Kong listing was initially scheduled for September 29, but has been pushed back a day to September 30 after Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the city.
The delay stems from Hong Kong exchange rules that automatically extend IPO subscription deadlines when a No. 8 or higher storm warning coincides with the final morning of the retail order period. Because Ragasa effectively shut down financial activity on Wednesday (September 24), Zijin’s offering was forced to adjust by 24 hours.
Despite the storm disruption, Zijin’s offering is expected to draw strong demand. Investors have been closely tracking the company’s trajectory, noting its ability to align growth with bullish commodity cycles.
Market observers say the IPO will also test investor appetite for large-scale resource listings in Hong Kong, which has seen a slowdown in new deals amid geopolitical tensions.
A US$3.2 billion raise would make Zijin Gold’s debut the largest in the city this year and second worldwide.
