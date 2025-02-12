Corazon Mining Ltd. (ASX:CZN) is an Australian junior exploration company focused on unlocking value in high-quality copper, zinc, gold and nickel projects in Canada and Australia.

While nickel remains a critical battery metal, Corazon sees the immediate opportunity in the broader base and precious metals sector and is concentrating its resources on the newly acquired MacBride base and precious metals project located in the Lynn Lake District in Manitoba, Canada.

The market for critical minerals is evolving, with investors looking for high-value projects in secure, first world regions. Corazon is strategically placed to capitalize on rising demand for battery and base metals, as global supply chains seek to secure stable sources of copper, zinc and nickel. With significant exploration potential, high-quality assets and a strong management team, Corazon is positioned to deliver shareholder value through discovery and project development.