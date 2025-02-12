Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining

ASX:CZN

Base and precious metals development in the historic Lynn Lake mining district of Manitoba, Canada.

​Investor Insight

Corazon Mining Ltd. presents a distinctive investment case, enhanced by their shift towards high-grade base and precious metals. Spotlighting the MacBride Project reflects Corazon’s growing demand for copper, zincand gold, while concurrently maintaining the Lynn Lake project as a significant, strategic nickel asset for the future.

​Company Highlights

  • Corazon’s exploration focus is on its recently acquired MacBride Project, which has proven prospectivity for high-grade copper-zinc-gold-silver.
  • MacBride is located in the Lynn Lake District of Manitoba, Canada, where Corazon also owns 100 percent of the entire historic Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide camp.
  • Lynn Lake provides a unique opportunity for the creation of a large-scale, polymetallic-processing hub, with established beneficial infrastructure, including low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
  • Corazon’s assets are positioned in a historically productive district, where large-scale deposits have been previously mined. MacBride’s proximity to other major deposits supports its potential for a new, large-scale discovery.
  • With a small market cap and large, high-quality assets, Corazon offers a compelling investment opportunity. Though its nickel sulphide resources rival those of larger competitors, Corazon remains significantly underappreciated in the market.
  • Lynn Lake’s location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with access to hydroelectric power, road and rail infrastructure, enhances project economics and accelerates development timelines.
Press Releases

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Lynn Lake Nickel Sulphide Project Update

Porphyry Copper Target Identified at Mt Gilmore Project

INNspired

​Overview

Corazon Mining Ltd. (ASX:CZN) is an Australian junior exploration company focused on unlocking value in high-quality copper, zinc, gold and nickel projects in Canada and Australia.

While nickel remains a critical battery metal, Corazon sees the immediate opportunity in the broader base and precious metals sector and is concentrating its resources on the newly acquired MacBride base and precious metals project located in the Lynn Lake District in Manitoba, Canada.

The market for critical minerals is evolving, with investors looking for high-value projects in secure, first world regions. Corazon is strategically placed to capitalize on rising demand for battery and base metals, as global supply chains seek to secure stable sources of copper, zinc and nickel. With significant exploration potential, high-quality assets and a strong management team, Corazon is positioned to deliver shareholder value through discovery and project development.

Key Projects

MacBride Project (Flagship)

Corazon Mining's MacBride project

Corazon’s newest acquisition, the MacBride project is the company’s primary focus due to its high-grade, near-surface mineralisation. The project holds drill-defined, high-grade copper-zinc-gold deposits, with multiple geophysical anomalies that indicate significant exploration upside.

Project Highlights:

  • Historical High-grade Deposits: Previous drilling has defined a historical metal endowment over an approximately 230 metres strike, largely down to about 200 metres depth. While not yet JORC-compliant, the historic endowment indicates strong mineralisation potential and establishes the MacBride deposit as a priority target for additional resource definition drilling.
  • District-scale Potential: MacBride sits within a region that has historically produced world-class base and precious metal deposits. The presence of multiple mineralised zones within the project area indicates the potential for a significant new discovery.
  • Exploration Upside: Extensive recently completed geophysical surveys have identified multiple conductive bodies (anomalies) on trend with known deposits sulphide deposits. Corazon’s ongoing work will focus on drill testing these targets, with the goal of establishing a camp of base and precious metal massive sulphide deposits at MacBride.
  • Strategic Location: Located just 60 kilometres from Lynn Lake, MacBride benefits from the infrastructure and logistical advantages of the established mining district.
Corazon Mining's MacBride deposit

Lynn Lake Project – A Strategic Nickel Asset

Corazon Mining's Lynn Lake project

Lynn Lake continues to stand as a valuable nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project, offering strategic, long-term benefits.

Project Highlights:

  • JORC-compliant Resource: Lynn Lake holds one of the largest nickel sulphide resources in Canada, with 116,000 tons of nickel metal, along with copper and cobalt.
  • Future Development Potential: While market conditions for nickel are currently challenging, the project represents a significant long-term strategic asset that can be activated when demand increases.
  • Infrastructure and Support: Lynn Lake is fully permitted and benefits from access to hydroelectric power, a mining-friendly jurisdiction, and existing road and rail networks.

Development Plans

Outcropping high-grade massive sulphide deposit on Corazon Mining's MacBride deposit

The MacBride Project is an exciting exploration play. The outcropping high-grade MacBride massive sulphide deposit is on trend from multiple priority un-tested conductive bodies.

Corazon is committed to advancing the MacBride project and solidifying its position as a leading high-grade base and precious metals exploration company. Corazon’s forward-looking plans include:

  • Expanding Exploration at MacBride: Corazon plans to conduct additional geophysical surveys and drilling campaigns to further define the scale and grade of mineralisation.
  • Testing Priority Drill Targets: Several high-priority geophysical anomalies will be drill-tested, building on the existing resource base and potentially uncovering new deposits.
  • Optimising Lynn Lake’s Value: While exploration at MacBride remains the primary focus, Corazon will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities for its Lynn Lake project, including potential partnerships and project financing to bring the asset closer to development.
  • Engaging with Strategic Investors: Corazon is actively seeking investment and funding opportunities to accelerate exploration and development activities. The company is open to joint ventures geared towards fast-tracking the advancement of its projects.
  • Enhancing Market Positioning: By continuing to demonstrate the significant value of its assets, Corazon aims to improve its market perception and increase shareholder returns.

Management Team

Brett S. Smith – Executive Managing Director

Brett Smith has been with Corazon since 2011, bringing over 35 years of experience in exploration and corporate management. He has a robust track record in advancing mining projects from exploration through to development.

Kristie Young – Interim Chairperson

Appointed in September 2023, Kristie Young is a mining engineer with extensive experience in project evaluation, business development and corporate governance. She has held various leadership roles across the mining sector.

Dr. Mark Yumin Qiu – Non-executive Director

Serving on the board since 2017, Dr. Mark Yumin Qiu has been instrumental in project generation and corporate transactions, including the $2.5 billion sale of Sino Gold to Eldorado Gold.

Andrew Strickland – Non-executive Director

Appointed in September 2023, Andrew Strickland brings experience in project development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships within the mining industry.

Robert Orr – Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Robert Orr manages Corazon's financial operations and corporate governance, ensuring compliance and effective financial management.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Corazon Mining ( ASX:CZN ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Corazon Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Corazon Mining is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Corazon Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

The Conversation (0)
