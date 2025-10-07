Investor Insight Blue Jay Gold is an emerging Canadian gold exploration company that combines the brownfield advantage of proven mineralization and existing infrastructure with modern exploration methods aimed at unlocking significant growth and increasing shareholder value.

Overview Blue Jay Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade gold systems in brownfield districts across Canada, with its flagship Skukum project in the Yukon anchoring the portfolio. Blue Jay’s mantra is to “be where the gold is,” prioritizing brownfield settings with historic production, existing infrastructure and proven mineralization. These conditions reduce exploration risk and cost while raising the potential probability of success. With year-round exploration potential (Yukon drilling in the summer, Ontario drilling in the winter), Blue Jay offers continuous news flow and diversified value creation.

The Skukum project delivers a strong foundation with high-grade vein systems approaching 1 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent (AuEq), while the Pichette project in Ontario positions Blue Jay in one of Canada’s most prolific greenstone belts near the Greenstone Mine in Geraldton, Ontario, the province’s newest large-scale gold operation. The company aims to double its resource base within 18 to 24 months and complete a public listing in late 2025/early 2026, providing investors exposure to both resource growth and new discovery potential in a geographic and infrastructurally attractive locations in Canada.

Company Highlights High-grade Resource Base: Skukum gold project in the Yukon hosts 0.42 Moz indicated at 8.2 g/t AuEq and 0.52 Moz inferred at 5.3 g/t AuEq, anchored by multiple high-grade gold and silver structurally controlled mineralized systems.

Skukum gold project in the Yukon hosts 0.42 Moz indicated at 8.2 g/t AuEq and 0.52 Moz inferred at 5.3 g/t AuEq, anchored by multiple high-grade gold and silver structurally controlled mineralized systems. Brownfield Advantage: Historic production (~80,000 oz gold at 12 g/t from Mt. Skukum, 1986–1988) with a 50-person camp, road access and ~6 km drive development already in place.

Historic production (~80,000 oz gold at 12 g/t from Mt. Skukum, 1986–1988) with a 50-person camp, road access and ~6 km drive development already in place. District-scale Potential: 170 sq km land package traversed by more than 50 km of mineralized structures, including three primary corridors (Skukum Creek, Charleston, Goddell) and several secondary zones.

170 sq km land package traversed by more than 50 km of mineralized structures, including three primary corridors (Skukum Creek, Charleston, Goddell) and several secondary zones. Ontario Growth Pipeline: The Pichette project in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt provides winter drilling opportunities adjacent to Equinox’s Greenstone Mine.

The Pichette project in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt provides winter drilling opportunities adjacent to Equinox’s Greenstone Mine. Strategic Growth Plan: Aim to test the immediate extensions to known mineralization and drill-test new target zones over the 18-24 months.

Aim to test the immediate extensions to known mineralization and drill-test new target zones over the 18-24 months. Experienced Leadership: Management team and board combine diverse experience in global exploration and asset maturation, and capital markets expertise, with proven track records in discovery and financing.

Key Projects Skukum Project

The flagship Skukum gold project is the cornerstone of Blue Jay’s growth strategy. Located just 55 kilometers south of Whitehorse in Yukon, the project spans 170 square kilometers and covers an extensive network of gold- and silver-rich vein systems across four main zones: Skukum Creek, Goddell, Mt. Skukum and Charleston. A 2022 NI 43-101 resource estimate outlined 1.59 million tonnes (Mt) grading 8.16 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq for 0.42 Moz indicated, and 3.02 Mt grading 5.33 g/t AuEq for 0.52 Moz inferred. The distribution of these resources demonstrates the scale and grade potential with Skukum Creek hosting most of the resources containing at 0.26 Moz AuEq indicated at 7.8 g/t and 0.31 Moz AuEq inferred at 5.7 g/t. The project has a strong brownfield and geographic advantage. Historic production from Mt. Skukum between 1986 and 1988 yielded approximately 80,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 12 g/t. In addition, the site already benefits from significant infrastructure, including a 50-person camp, workshops and road access allowing year-round operations just an hours’ drive to the south of Whitehorse, an hours’ drive from railhead at Carcross, and 2 hours drive to the port of Skagway. More than 120 kilometers of historical drilling and around 6 kilometres kilometers of underground development provide a robust foundation for expansion.

Exploration upside at Skukum is substantial. The Skukum Creek corridor, extending more than seven kilometers, hosts open resources with high-grade drill intercepts such as 17.5 meters at 19.66 g/t AuEq and 19.0 meters at 6.14 g/t AuEq. The Charleston corridor, a five-kilometer gold-silver trend and a potential analogue to Skukum Creek, has seen only surface trenching but returned outstanding results including a 45 metre long zone grading 24.7 g/t gold and 215 g/t silver over an average width of 1.34 meters, and bonanza-grade trend intervals up to 16.3 g/t gold and 6,135 g/t silver. Goddell represents part of another mineralized zone hosting two parallel trends each more than 16 kilometres along with gold, silver and antimony mineralization, still underexplored. Exploration and drive development on adits testing for high-grade antimony was undertaken here in the 1960’s. With multiple high-grade vein systems, untested targets and embedded infrastructure, Skukum represents a rare district-scale opportunity in a safe jurisdiction.

Pichette Project – Ontario

The Pichette project provides Blue Jay with a complementary growth pipeline in Ontario’s Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB), one of Canada’s most prolific and active gold districts. Located approximately 55 kilometers east of Beardmore and near Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine, Pichette positions the Company alongside multi-million-ounce producers in a well-established mining camp. The project covers a ~40 square kilometer land package with over 12 kilometers of banded iron formation (BIF) trends and widespread gold mineralization. Gold mineralization on the property was first drill in 1952, but exploration has been minimal since then. Historical drilling revealed strong near-surface results, including 16.7 g/t gold over 3.4 meters, 7.2 g/t gold over 1.5 meters, and 5.3 g/t gold over 2.6 meters, all within 40 meters of surface. Mineralization is hosted in altered BIF horizons, shear zones and quartz-carbonate vein systems, directly comparable to other gold-bearing structures across the BGGB. At the time of the discovery, exploration was guided by ounce-per-ton head grades, which overlooked zones that are now economically viable given modern processing thresholds.

Pichette enjoys excellent infrastructure advantages with direct access to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, proximity to grid power, and a skilled mining workforce in the surrounding region. The project is ideally suited to low-cost winter drilling, complementing Blue Jay’s Yukon exploration programs, and provides shareholders with year-round exposure to discovery catalysts in two of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions.