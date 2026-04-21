GoldInxs Mining

Investor Insight GoldInxs provides investors with early-stage exposure to copper - gold exploration in British Columbia, leveraging strong infrastructure, a portfolio of high-potential projects and a management team committed to accelerating discovery and delivering shareholder value.

Overview GoldInxs is a Vancouver-based, privately held exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, particularly on copper-gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. The company is progressing toward a planned public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in the first half of 2026, positioning itself to capitalize on favorable commodity market fundamentals.

Copper demand is forecasted to grow steadily through 2030, with the global copper market expected to expand to over US$340 billion by 2030, driven by electric vehicles , renewable energy and infrastructure growth. On the other hand, gold continues to provide a safe-haven hedge against policy risks and market volatility, making GoldInxs’ dual focus on copper and gold particularly compelling for investors. The company’s strategy centers on securing prospective, underexplored assets in proven geological belts and advancing them efficiently using modern exploration techniques. Its portfolio is anchored by two priority projects: the Fishpot project in central British Columbia, interpreted as an emerging epithermal system with strong infrastructure access, and the Millar project in the prolific Golden Triangle, a district renowned for world-class discoveries. Backed by a management team with expertise in exploration, project development and capital markets, GoldInxs is positioned to rapidly advance its assets, deliver near-term exploration catalysts and create shareholder value through discovery and strategic growth.

Company Highlights Mining-friendly jurisdiction : Operations are focused in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.

: Operations are focused in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings. Flagship and district-scale assets : Portfolio anchored by the Fishpot project in central B.C. and the Millar project in the Golden Triangle, both showing strong geological indicators of mineralization.

: Portfolio anchored by the Fishpot project in central B.C. and the Millar project in the Golden Triangle, both showing strong geological indicators of mineralization. Clear path to 2026 catalysts : Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value.

: Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value. Near-term public listing: Positioned for growth with plans to pursue a TSX Venture Exchange IPO in 2026.

Key Projects Fishpot Project

Located approximately 90 kilometers north of Quesnel in central British Columbia, GoldInxs’ flagship Fishpot project currently comprises 2,472.71 hectares of granted mineral claims. An additional 3,037.26 hectares of mineral claim applications expand the total prospective land package to approximately 5,509.96 hectares, underscoring the project’s district-scale exploration potential within a highly prospective region. Geologically, Fishpot lies within the Stikine Terrane and exhibits features consistent with epithermal mineralization, including Hazelton Group volcanics and associated intrusive bodies. The project is strategically positioned near active and historical mining operations, including Artemis Gold’s Blackwater deposit and the Newton gold project, underscoring its district-scale potential. GoldInxs has filed a Notice of Work for a diamond drilling permit and is currently raising capital to support 2026 exploration plans, including planned field work in the second to third quarter of 2026. The company is also targeting drilling in 2026 while working to improve the odds of discovery.

Millar Project

The Millar project is located in northwestern British Columbia within the Golden Triangle, one of the world’s most prolific mineral districts for precious and base metals. Positioned northwest of the Dolly Varden area, Millar exhibits multiple indicators of mineralization, including abundant quartz veining, iron‑oxide alteration, and anomalous values of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc associated with sulphide‑bearing veins. These characteristics point to the potential for both skarn and vein‑type mineral systems. GoldInxs is advancing Millar through the compilation of historical data, target generation, and planned fieldwork programs to define drill‑ready targets. This systematic approach is designed to evaluate the project’s broader mineral potential and establish a foundation for future exploration campaigns in one of Canada’s most sought‑after mining regions.