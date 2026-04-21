GoldInxs Mining

Investor Insight
GoldInxs provides investors with early-stage exposure to copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, leveraging strong infrastructure, a portfolio of high-potential projects and a management team committed to accelerating discovery and delivering shareholder value.
Overview
GoldInxs is a Vancouver-based, privately held exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, particularly on copper-gold projects in British Columbia, Canada.
The company is progressing toward a planned public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in the first half of 2026, positioning itself to capitalize on favorable commodity market fundamentals.
Copper demand is forecasted to grow steadily through 2030, with the global copper market expected to expand to over US$340 billion by 2030, driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy and infrastructure growth.
On the other hand, gold continues to provide a safe-haven hedge against policy risks and market volatility, making GoldInxs’ dual focus on copper and gold particularly compelling for investors.
The company’s strategy centers on securing prospective, underexplored assets in proven geological belts and advancing them efficiently using modern exploration techniques. Its portfolio is anchored by two priority projects: the Fishpot project in central British Columbia, interpreted as an emerging epithermal system with strong infrastructure access, and the Millar project in the prolific Golden Triangle, a district renowned for world-class discoveries.
Backed by a management team with expertise in exploration, project development and capital markets, GoldInxs is positioned to rapidly advance its assets, deliver near-term exploration catalysts and create shareholder value through discovery and strategic growth.
Company Highlights
- Mining-friendly jurisdiction: Operations are focused in British Columbia, which ranked second in Canada and 20th globally in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.
- Flagship and district-scale assets: Portfolio anchored by the Fishpot project in central B.C. and the Millar project in the Golden Triangle, both showing strong geological indicators of mineralization.
- Clear path to 2026 catalysts: Drill permitting underway at Fishpot, with near-term exploration programs designed to define mineralized systems and create shareholder value.
- Near-term public listing: Positioned for growth with plans to pursue a TSX Venture Exchange IPO in 2026.
Key Projects
Fishpot Project
Located approximately 90 kilometers north of Quesnel in central British Columbia, GoldInxs’ flagship Fishpot project currently comprises 2,472.71 hectares of granted mineral claims. An additional 3,037.26 hectares of mineral claim applications expand the total prospective land package to approximately 5,509.96 hectares, underscoring the project’s district-scale exploration potential within a highly prospective region.
Geologically, Fishpot lies within the Stikine Terrane and exhibits features consistent with epithermal mineralization, including Hazelton Group volcanics and associated intrusive bodies. The project is strategically positioned near active and historical mining operations, including Artemis Gold’s Blackwater deposit and the Newton gold project, underscoring its district-scale potential.
GoldInxs has filed a Notice of Work for a diamond drilling permit and is currently raising capital to support 2026 exploration plans, including planned field work in the second to third quarter of 2026. The company is also targeting drilling in 2026 while working to improve the odds of discovery.
Millar Project
The Millar project is located in northwestern British Columbia within the Golden Triangle, one of the world’s most prolific mineral districts for precious and base metals.
Positioned northwest of the Dolly Varden area, Millar exhibits multiple indicators of mineralization, including abundant quartz veining, iron‑oxide alteration, and anomalous values of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc associated with sulphide‑bearing veins. These characteristics point to the potential for both skarn and vein‑type mineral systems.
GoldInxs is advancing Millar through the compilation of historical data, target generation, and planned fieldwork programs to define drill‑ready targets. This systematic approach is designed to evaluate the project’s broader mineral potential and establish a foundation for future exploration campaigns in one of Canada’s most sought‑after mining regions.
Management Team
Nick Michael – President and CEO
Nick Michael is a veteran mining executive and technical director with over 37 years of global experience spanning mine development, engineering and operational leadership. His expertise covers the full project lifecycle, including design, construction, technical due diligence and Independent Engineer assignments for institutional investors and project financiers. He also leads CJK Milling, a company focused on reprocessing historical mine waste to recover discarded gold decades ago, when it was less valuable.
Barry Miller – Chairman (Founder), Director
Barry Miller brings over 30 years of experience in public markets, including roles as a broker, consultant and financier. He is the founder of GoldInxs and has been actively involved in the resource sector through leadership positions, including as CEO of Tinova Resources, an exploration company focused on tin and rare earth elements in British Columbia and Alaska.
Al Fabbro – Director
With over three decades of experience spanning both the mining and finance sectors, Al Fabbro previously led Yorkton Securities’ retail trading department and was part of its Natural Resources Group. He later served as Lead Director of Roxgold Inc. and currently holds executive leadership roles in the mining industry.
Darcy Vis – VP for Exploration
Darcy Vis is an economic geologist with over 17 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has held senior technical roles across multiple exploration companies and is the president of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. His expertise includes target generation, project evaluation and exploration program execution.
Ira M. Gostin, MBA – Head of Investor Relations
An award-winning investor relations and capital markets strategist, Ira Gostin has extensive experience in the mining and natural resource sector. He has held senior leadership roles across multiple resource companies, including as former VP Investor Relations at Tahoe Resources and Head of IR at Rye Patch Gold. He has also been involved in advancing exploration and development-stage assets for companies such as Western Exploration, Silvercorp, Silver X, Occidental Petroleum, Ioneer and Stardust Energy.
Stephen Soock – CFA, Director
Stephen Soock is a professional geologist with decades of experience in mineral exploration and project evaluation. His work has focused on identifying and advancing mineral deposits across North America, with expertise in geological modeling, target generation and exploration program design. Soock also holds eight years of experience as a sell-side research analyst, where he specialized in covering growth and development companies within the junior precious metals sector.
Dr. Deepak Malhotra – Special Advisor
Dr. Deepak Malhotra is a geologist with extensive international experience in mineral exploration and resource development. Over his five-decade career, he has been involved in the discovery and advancement of multiple mineral deposits and has held senior technical and executive roles within the mining industry.