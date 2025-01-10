Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Investing

Zijin Mining in Talks to Acquire Stake in US$6.4 Billion Chinese Lithium Miner

Zijin Mining is reportedly looking to buy a 40 percent stake in China's Zangge Mining, a potash and lithium miner valued at a total of US$6.4 billion.

Lithium-ion battery beside globe.
KanawatTH / Shutterstock

China's Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,SHA:601899) is reportedly in negotiations to acquire a potential controlling interest in Zangge Mining (SZSE:000408), a Chinese lithium producer.

According to Bloomberg, Zijin Mining is looking to purchase stakes from Zangge Mining’s two largest shareholders, Tibet Zangge Venture Capital and Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Xinsha Hongyun Investment Management. Together, they control approximately 40 percent of Zangge Mining, which is valued at 46.6 billion yuan (US$6.4 billion).

Zangge Mining primarily produces potash for fertilizer, but derives around a third of its revenue from lithium extraction. Its lithium operations focus on salt lake brines in Qinghai, China’s mineral-rich western region.

Zangge Mining reported production of 9,278 metric tons of lithium carbonate in the first nine months of 2024.

Zijin Mining, a producer of copper and gold, has been expanding aggressively, with Chairman Chen Jinghe overseeing its transformation from a gold miner in Southeastern China to a global leader in resource extraction.

Acquiring a stake in Zangge Mining would boost Zijin Mining’s position in the lithium market while enhancing its control over the Julong copper project in Tibet, a joint venture between the two companies. Last year, they secured regulatory approval to increase Julong’s output to 350,000 metric tons per day, establishing it as China’s largest single copper mine.

Beyond China, Zijin Mining is also advancing lithium projects abroad.

The company plans to start lithium production in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2026, although it has postponed the start of its Argentina and Tibet projects to 2025 due to weak lithium prices and permitting delays.

The company’s strategic plan aims for annual production capacity of up to 300,000 metric tons of lithium by 2028. While its current output is limited, the acquisition of Zangge Mining could accelerate its progress toward that target.

Discussions are ongoing and are subject to agreement terms, board approval and regulatory compliance.

Lithium industry M&A heating up

Zijin Mining’s interest in Zangge Mining is part of a trend toward lithium M&A activity.

Major players like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) have also pursued acquisitions in the lithium space, evidenced by Rio’s US$6.7 billion agreement to acquire Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) last year.

Lithium remains a critical component in the transition to clean energy, and companies like Zijin Mining are leveraging their expertise in resource development to capture market opportunities.

The lithium market has experienced significant volatility since late 2022, with prices plummeting nearly 90 percent from their peak. However, this downturn in the industry has created opportunities for acquisitions as producers seek to consolidate and optimize operations amid weaker financial conditions.

By expanding its lithium footprint, Zijin Mining is positioning itself to play a key role in the global energy transition.

Zijin Mining is expected to release more details on the potential acquisition in the coming months.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

lithium stockslithium investingm&achinalithium mininglithium developmentLithium Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

