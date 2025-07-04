Interview with Executive Chairman

Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Lithium Universe Ltd PV SOLAR CELL Recycling Acquisition Legal Due Diligence Complete

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 18 June 2025 (Announcement), it has now completed legal due diligence to its absolute satisfaction. As such, the Company is now progressing towards completion of the Acquisition (defined below).

ACQUISITION DETAILS

As detailed in the Announcement, the Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the global rights to commercially exploit a patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology. The rights will be secured via an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University (MQU), held through an Australian-incorporated holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM). The transaction will be effected by the Company acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of NAM (Acquisition).

As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Acquisition was conditional on the Company completing legal due diligence. This has now been completed to the satisfaction of the Company.

Completion was also conditional on the Company, NAM and MQU entering into a variation to the licensing agreement to reflect the change in ownership of NAM. The parties have since agreed in writing to waive this condition to allow completion of the Acquisition to proceed, with the variation to be entered into with MQU as soon as practicable following completion.

The Company will now proceed to the acquisition of NAM.

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

 

 

Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 18 June 2025 (Announcement), it has now settled the first tranche of its placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Tranche 1).

Highlights

- Successful settlement of Tranche 1 of the share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, raising $0.60 million

- Tranche 2 of the placement (subject to shareholder approval) is anticipated to be completed on or around 29 July 2025, raising $1.10 million

Tranche 1 comprised of 150,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares), which have been issued today under the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (15% capacity). The Shares under Tranche 1 were issued at a price of A$0.004 per Share, raising A$600,000. In addition, subject to shareholder approval, the Tranche 1 investors will be entitled to one new option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued, expiring 36 months from the date of issue of the options, and an exercise price of $0.008 (Options).

Tranche 2 Placement

As detailed within the Announcement, the placement comprises a second tranche of 275,000,000 Shares at an issue price of A$0.004 per Share, subject to shareholder approval (Tranche 2). Investors under the Tranche 2 placement will also receive a free attaching Option on a 1 for 2 basis, subject to shareholder approval.

The Company will seek shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on or around Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

Cleansing for secondary trading

The Company advises that the Shares issued under Tranche 1 have been issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act in reliance on sections 708(8) and 708(11) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

In accordance with Section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act 2001, the Company confirms:

- the Shares under Tranche 1 are in a class of securities that are quoted securities;

- the Company lodged a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 20 June 2025 (Prospectus);

- the Prospectus includes an offer of securities by the Company in the same class as the Shares issued under Tranche 1; and

- the offer under the Prospectus is and was open at the time of issue of the Shares under Tranche 1.

Accordingly, the T1 Placement Shares are eligible for immediate trading without on-sale restrictions.

 

Change of Management Role

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Change of Management Role

Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Results of AGM and Appoints New Transfer Agent

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Nucla, Colorado on June 27, 2025.

 

Proxy votes were cast for common shares representing approximately 51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date for the Meeting. Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 22, 2025, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

SAGA Metals Appoints Accomplished Mining Executive Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors and Engages Xander Capital Partners

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mining executive Peter Hogendoorn to its Board of Advisors, along with a key investor relations partnership aimed at elevating shareholder engagement and corporate visibility.

 

  Appointment of Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors  

SAGA Metals Mobilizes and Commences Summer Work Programs at Recently Drilled 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the mobilization and commencement of its 2025 summer field program at the 100% owned Radar Titanium Property (the "Property") in Labrador, Canada.

 

Field crews arrived on site on June 17 and have initiated ground-based geophysical surveys targeting future high-priority drill targets. Concurrently, the team is constructing an access trail along the full 20 km strike extent of the Dykes River Intrusion oxide layering zone. Mobilizing drill rigs to the Trapper Zone is a first construction priority (see Figure 1 below).

EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

Lithium Universe
