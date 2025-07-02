Sale Completion of Non-Core Irish Assets for CAD$ 2.5 million

Sale Completion of Non-Core Irish Assets for CAD$ 2.5 million

 

Asset Portfolio Overview

 

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of all its interest in the Avalonia Project in Ireland and in Blackstairs Lithium Ltd, the company that owns that project.

 

As announced on September 17, 2024, the Company's interest in the Avalonia Project was sold then to GFL International Co., Limited ("GFL"), a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. ("Ganfeng"), for a consideration of CAD$ 2.2 million plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty. The Company reports that it has now sold its shareholding in Blackstairs Lithium to GFL for an additional CAD$ 0.3 million. The final CAD$ 1.0 million of the consideration for the CAD$ 2.2 million Avalonia Project is payable by GFL in October 2025.

 

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of ILC, commented:

 

"We are pleased to have completed the sale of our interest in the Avalonia Project to GFL who was our partner in Ireland. This divestment allows us to focus on our wholly owned or majority-owned projects in Canada and on progressing identified opportunities in Southern Africa. We have a strong 11-year relationship with Ganfeng, and we will welcome working with Ganfeng again on future projects when there is a mutual interest in doing so."

 

About International Lithium Corp.

 

International Lithium Corp. has exploration activities in Ontario, Canada, with intentions to expand into Southern Africa. It has projects at various stages, ranging from Preliminary Economic Assessment at Raleigh Lake to Pre-Drilling at Wolf Ridge. The primary target metals in Canada are lithium, rubidium and copper. There are three projects (two in Ontario and now one in Ireland) in which ILC has sold its share but where we stand to receive future payments from either a resource milestone being achieved or from a Net Smelter Royalty.

 

While the world's politicians are currently divided on the future of the energy market's historic dependence on oil and gas and on "Net Zero", there seems to be a clear and unstoppable momentum towards electric vehicles, solar power and electric battery storage, all of which contribute to rising demand for lithium. Rubidium is increasingly seen as a valuable critical metal that is strategic for high-precision clocks and for space technology. Copper has many historical uses, but demand is projected to be sharply higher as more data centres are required for AI. We have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA, Canada, and other major economies to safeguard their supplies of critical metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects, which contain lithium, rubidium and copper, are strategic in that respect.

 

Our key mission for the next decade is to generate revenue for our shareholders from lithium and other battery metals, as well as rare metals, while also contributing to the creation of a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities.

 

This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world-class deposits. We have separately announced that we regard Southern Africa as a key strategic target market for ILC and that we have applied for and hope to receive EPOs in Zimbabwe. We hope to make further announcements on the portfolio developments over the next few weeks and months.

 

The Company's interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

 
                                                       
NameMetalLocationStageArea in 
Hectares		Current
Ownership
Percentage		Future Ownership % if options exercised and/or residual interestOperator or 
JV Partner
Raleigh
Lake		Lithium
Rubidium		OntarioDec 2023: PEA
for Li completed
Apr 2023 Maiden
Resource Estimates for Li and Rb 		32,900100%100%ILC
FiresteelCopper
Cobalt		OntarioAeromagnetics
and Drilling 
started mid 2024		 6,60090%90%ILC
Wolf 
Ridge		LithiumOntarioPre-Drilling 5,7000%100%ILC
Mavis 
Lake		LithiumOntarioMay 2023
Maiden Resource Estimate		 2,6000%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of AUD$ 0.75 million if resource targets met)		Critical 
Resources 
Ltd 
(ASX: CRR)
AvaloniaLithiumIrelandDrilling 29,2000%0%
2.0% Net Smelter Royalty		GFL Intl Co Ltd (owned by Ganfeng Lithium Group Co.Ltd)
 Forgan/
Lucky Lakes 		LithiumOntarioDrilling  0%0%
1.5% Net Smelter Royalty		Power 
Minerals Ltd 
(ASX: PNN)
 

 

 

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project, comprising lithium and rubidium, and the Firesteel copper project in Canada, as well as obtaining EPOs and mineral claims in Zimbabwe.

 

The Raleigh Lake Project now encompasses 32,900 hectares (329 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and represents ILC's most significant project in Canada. To date, drilling has occurred on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still pending. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, free from any encumbrances and royalties. The Raleigh Lake Project boasts excellent access to roads, rail, and utilities.

 

A continuing goal has been to remain a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality. Following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021, the Mavis Lake project in Canada in 2022, and now the Avalonia project, ILC continues to achieve sufficient inward cash flow to be able to make progress with its exploration projects.

 

With the increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, electrical storage, and portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil" and is a key part of a green energy, sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects that have significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the preferred lithium and rare metals resource developers for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders for the rest of the 2020s, the decade of battery metals.

 

On behalf of the Company,

 

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
www.internationallithium.ca

 

For further information concerning this news release, please contact +1 604-449-6520 or info@internationallithium.ca or ILC@yellowjerseypr.com.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

 

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the timing of completion of any offering and the amount to be raised, the time when the Company will receive the remaining consideration payable by Ganfeng for the Avalonia Project, the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or copper recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, the Company's budgeted expenditures, future plans for expansion in Southern Africa and planned exploration work on its projects, increased value of shareholder investments in the Company, the potential from the company's third party earn-out or royalty arrangements, the future demand for lithium, rubidium and copper, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects or royalty partners. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

 

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257488

 

 

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International LithiumILC:CATSXV:ILCTech Investing
ILC:CA
International Lithium Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

International Lithium Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
International Lithium (TSXV:ILC)

International Lithium Corp.


Keep reading...Show less

Developing a portfolio of critical metals assets to meet the global demand for clean energy

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

 

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company is extending the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") to July 9, 2025. The Offering was originally announced on February 5, 2025, and later upsized as announced on May 1, 2025. The upsized Offering is comprised of up to 57,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.015 per share for gross proceeds of up to $855,000.

 

On March 31, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche the Offering and issued 23,666,666 common shares at $0.015 per share for proceeds of $355,000. The proposed payments from the first tranche proceeds included $183,600 to pay the outstanding fees to non-arm's length creditors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Upsize and Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Upsize and Extension of Private Placement

 

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") from $600,000 to $855,000 and extending the closing of the Offering to May 30, 2025. The Offering was originally announced on February 5, 2025. The upsized Offering is comprised of up to 57,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.015 per share for gross proceeds of up to $855,000.

 

On March 31, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche the Offering and issued 23,666,666 common shares at $0.015 per share for proceeds of $355,000. The proposed payments from the first tranche proceeds included $183,600 to pay the outstanding fees to non-arm's length creditors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

International Lithium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

 

International Lithium Corp.(TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it closed on March 31, 2025 the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common shares announced on February 5, 2025. On closing, the Company issued 23,666,666 common shares at $0.015 per share for proceeds of $355,000. This takes the total number of shares in issue to 272,403,254.

 

Proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily for general working capital purposes ahead of the Company's receiving proceeds from its disposal to Ganfeng of ILC's stake in the Irish Avalonia project. The Company anticipates 52% or $183,600 of the private placement proceeds from tranche 1 will be allocated to pay the outstanding fees to non-arm's length creditors. No fees have been payable on the transaction, and the payments to persons conducting Investor Relations Activities shall not exceed 10% of the proceeds.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

 

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 16, 2024 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year are John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

 

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

 

The Board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has signed a variation agreement in respect of its non-core Avalonia project in Ireland, which is a Joint Venture ("JV") with GFL International, Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng") whereby:

 
  1. The option period under which Ganfeng has to spend CAD$10m to increase its share in the Avalonia project from 55% to 79% is further extended to 31 December 2025; and
    2.  
  2. In consideration of a payment schedule from Ganfeng totalling CAD$2.2m between the period of September 2024 and 31 October 2025, and in further consideration of a 2% Net Smelter Royalty to ILC, the JV agreement will be varied such that ILC will reduce its stake in the Avalonia project to nil.
    3.  

Background
The Avalonia project in Blackstairs, Ireland, has been a JV between ILC and Ganfeng since 2014, and Ganfeng has had management control of the project since 2017. While there were some historic resource estimates, drilling since then has not yet resulted in further resource estimates or an economic analysis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Increases Stake in Kentucky Facility

Carbonxt Increases Stake in Kentucky Facility

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Increases Stake in Kentucky Facility

Download the PDF here.

Bitcoin Well Receives $0.5 Million Judgment Against Rapid Cash

Bitcoin Well Receives $0.5 Million Judgment Against Rapid Cash

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Bitcoin Well Inc. 
             
 

Edmonton, Alberta June 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), Bitcoin Well Canada Ltd. (" Bitcoin Well Canada "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a judgment from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta against Rapid Cash ATM Ltd. (" Rapid Cash " or " Rapid Cash ATM" ) in the amount of $541,988.88, plus costs in the amount of $9,988.15.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce an open call for strategic partnerships to support the scale-up of its closed-loop, on-farm carbon removal program — already operating with 13 Alberta farms and over 10,000 acres of regenerative hemp cultivation.

The initiative builds on Hempalta's existing verified success and aims to expand to 25,000 acres in Alberta, delivering high-durability carbon removal credits through the transformation of agricultural waste into biochar — a nature-based climate solution recognized for its permanence and co-benefits to soil health.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

 

(TheNewswire)

 
 
 
 

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 1, 2025 TheNewswire The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

 

(TheNewswire)

 
 
 
 

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 0 2025 TheNewswire - The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale and FCC Agreement

Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale and FCC Agreement

 

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, today issued a corporate update outlining recent developments in its strategic transition.

 

Equipment Sale Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

International Lithium Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

International Lithium Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Interview with Executive Chairman

Trading Update

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Interview with Executive Chairman

Industrial Metals Investing

Trading Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Base Metals Investing

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Base Metals Investing

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

resource investing

Trump and Vietnam Strike Tariff Deal, Last-Minute Agreement Spares Harsher Rate

×