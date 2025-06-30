Zijin Mining to Acquire Major Kazakh Gold Mine for US$1.2 Billion

The move marks Zijin Mining's largest acquisition in six years and accelerates its global expansion ahead of a planned IPO for its overseas gold unit.

Two people shaking hands in office with city skyline view.
Rawpixel.com / Adobe Stock

China’s Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899), the country’s largest producer of gold and copper, has agreed to acquire Kazakhstan’s Raygorodok gold mine for US$1.2 billion.

The deal, announced on Monday (June 30) through a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, furthers the company’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s top three gold producers by 2028.

Raygorodok is reportedly among the largest and most technologically advanced gold projects in Central Asia. It produced 6 metric tons of gold in 2024 at a production cost of US$796 per ounce, excluding non-cash items.

With a remaining mine life of 16 years and average annual output of 5.5 metric tons of gold, Zijin expects the mine, located in Northern Kazakhstan, to boost both its earnings and production starting this year.

Raygorodok's total ore reserves are estimated at 94.9 million metric tons, containing approximately 100.6 metric tons (3.5 million ounces) of gold, based on a gold price of US$1,750 per ounce.

However, Zijin believes that considering the current market for the yellow metal, there is clear potential to expand production and reserves by improving the pit design under a higher gold price assumption. Furthermore, a US$420 million processing plant, operational since mid-2022, has significantly expanded the mine’s output capacity.

Annual production rose from 50,000 ounces in 2023 to an expected 190,000 ounces in 2025, using carbon-in-pulp and heap-leaching technologies that improve extraction efficiency from low-grade ore. As of the end of 2024, Raygorodok reported net assets of US$291 million and posted a net profit of US$202 million on US$473 million in revenue.

The asset is currently owned by Cantech, a Kazakhstan-based firm 65 percent held by V Group International, one of the country’s largest equity investment companies, and backed by US private equity firm Resource Capital Funds.

Through its subsidiaries, Zijin Gold International and Jinha Mining, Zijin signed definitive agreements to purchase all rights and interests in RG Gold and RG Processing, the Kazakhstan-based entities that own and operate the mine.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September of this year, pending regulatory approvals from both Chinese and Kazakh authorities.

Zijin Gold IPO in the works

Zijin operates gold mines in China and globally in locations such as Africa and South America.

But Raygorodok is set to become one of its flagship assets, aligning with the group’s goal of raising annual gold production by 35 percent — from 73 metric tons in 2024 to 100 to 110 metric tons by 2028.

The acquisition also serves a broader corporate strategy: the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Zijin Gold International, the group’s overseas gold division, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Established in 2007, Zijin Gold International is being positioned as the vehicle for consolidating Zijin’s foreign gold assets and unlocking shareholder value. The IPO is expected to raise between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion. Proceeds will be used for further expansion across Africa and South America.

The spinoff remains subject to approval from Chinese regulators, Zijin shareholders, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Zijin has emphasized that the listing will not affect its control over the subsidiary. Furthermore, Zijin Gold International will remain under Zijin's consolidated financial statements post-listing.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
OTC Pink:ZIJMF
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.