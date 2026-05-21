Allegiance Gold

Allegiance Gold

America’s leading national physical precious metals dealer and gold IRA specialist

​Company Highlights

  • Excellent Industry Ratings: Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau with zero complaints, 4.9 Stars on Trustpilot, and AAA by the Business Consumer Alliance — maintaining a perfect record across the industry's most trusted third-party benchmarks since its founding in 2017.
  • Liquidity First Approach: Sells investment-grade bullion products sourced from sovereign and accredited private mints, deliberately avoiding numismatic coins to provide the highest level of liquid buybacks.
  • Smooth IRA Transfers: Provides a three-step process of rolling over an investor's existing IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457, or TSP plans into a self-directed gold IRA.
  • Transparent Pricing and Information: Offers real-time price quotes through its platform, backed by an education-focused and long-term relationship with clients.

​Overview

Allegiance Gold was built on a lesson its co-founders Alex Ebkarian and Mark Naaman learned before they entered the business. Both grew up in Beirut during Lebanon's civil war, where economic instability made physical gold a household reality rather than an investment theory. When the 2008 financial crisis hit and both of their families watched retirement accounts erode almost overnight, the experience was not abstract. The combination of having a cultural understanding of what gold does in a crisis and a front-row view of what happens to portfolios without it is what drove them to launch Allegiance Gold in 2017. Their purpose was to build a precious metals dealer that treats clients the way they wished someone had treated their parents — one built around a single obligation: delivering the best possible value through transparent pricing, knowledgeable guidance, and a level of service that keeps investors coming back and referring others. The name says it all: allegiance to the client, backed by gold-standard service. That mission has since grown into one of the largest national physical precious metals dealerships in the country, recognized as a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree among America's fastest-growing private companies.

The metals offered by Allegiance Gold undergo rigorous vetting, as they are sourced exclusively from authorized wholesale dealers and sovereign mints to meet strict investment-grade criteria. The company uses a "three-legged stool" approach to help clients build precious metals portfolios. The first leg is metal allocation: determining the right mix of gold, silver, platinum and palladium based on the individual's objectives. The second is product selection: choosing between sovereign and private mint coins, bullion rounds and bars, with attention to premiums, purity and dealer reportability. The third is mint diversification: spreading holdings across recognized mints to preserve liquidity and maximize exit flexibility when the client eventually needs to sell.

The company’s investor education strategy is centered on building long-term client relationships through transparency and accessible market insight. Rather than focusing on transactional sales, the company emphasizes ongoing guidance designed to help investors better understand the role of physical precious metals within a diversified portfolio. Through educational resources such as articles, executive interviews, weekly radio shows, and CEO Mark Naaman’s recent book, The Perfect Fit, Allegiance Gold aims to provide investors with practical information on the transition from traditional paper assets to physical holdings. The company believes this education-first approach supports client confidence, encourages informed decision-making and contributes to long-term relationship growth and referrals.

That commitment to client-first service is backed by an uncommon structural decision: Allegiance Gold compensates the majority of its sales team on salary, with limited commission upside. The intent is to keep every client consultation grounded in education and long-term fit — not transaction volume.

Allegiance Gold
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Allegiance Gold is one of the nation’s largest and most trusted physical precious metals dealers, offering investors a highly transparent platform to protect their assets from inflation and market volatility. A multi-year honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Allegiance Gold combines national scale with a deeply personalized approach to helping investors access physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

Overview

Allegiance Gold was built on a lesson its co-founders Alex Ebkarian and Mark Naaman learned before they entered the business. Both grew up in Beirut during Lebanon's civil war, where economic instability made physical gold a household reality rather than an investment theory. When the 2008 financial crisis hit and both of their families watched retirement accounts erode almost overnight, the experience was not abstract. The combination of having a cultural understanding of what gold does in a crisis and a front-row view of what happens to portfolios without it is what drove them to launch Allegiance Gold in 2017. Their purpose was to build a precious metals dealer that treats clients the way they wished someone had treated their parents — one built around a single obligation: delivering the best possible value through transparent pricing, knowledgeable guidance, and a level of service that keeps investors coming back and referring others. The name says it all: allegiance to the client, backed by gold-standard service. That mission has since grown into one of the largest national physical precious metals dealerships in the country, recognized as a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree among America's fastest-growing private companies.

The metals offered by Allegiance Gold undergo rigorous vetting, as they are sourced exclusively from authorized wholesale dealers and sovereign mints to meet strict investment-grade criteria. The company uses a "three-legged stool" approach to help clients build precious metals portfolios. The first leg is metal allocation: determining the right mix of gold, silver, platinum and palladium based on the individual's objectives. The second is product selection: choosing between sovereign and private mint coins, bullion rounds and bars, with attention to premiums, purity and dealer reportability. The third is mint diversification: spreading holdings across recognized mints to preserve liquidity and maximize exit flexibility when the client eventually needs to sell.

The company’s investor education strategy is centered on building long-term client relationships through transparency and accessible market insight. Rather than focusing on transactional sales, the company emphasizes ongoing guidance designed to help investors better understand the role of physical precious metals within a diversified portfolio. Through educational resources such as articles, executive interviews, weekly radio shows, and CEO Mark Naaman’s recent book, The Perfect Fit, Allegiance Gold aims to provide investors with practical information on the transition from traditional paper assets to physical holdings. The company believes this education-first approach supports client confidence, encourages informed decision-making and contributes to long-term relationship growth and referrals.

That commitment to client-first service is backed by an uncommon structural decision: Allegiance Gold compensates the majority of its sales team on salary, with limited commission upside. The intent is to keep every client consultation grounded in education and long-term fit — not transaction volume.

Company Highlights

  • Excellent Industry Ratings: Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau with zero complaints, 4.9 Stars on Trustpilot, and AAA by the Business Consumer Alliance — maintaining a perfect record across the industry's most trusted third-party benchmarks since its founding in 2017.
  • Liquidity First Approach: Sells investment-grade bullion products sourced from sovereign and accredited private mints, deliberately avoiding numismatic coins to provide the highest level of liquid buybacks.
  • Smooth IRA Transfers: Provides a three-step process of rolling over an investor's existing IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457, or TSP plans into a self-directed gold IRA.
  • Transparent Pricing and Information: Offers real-time price quotes through its platform, backed by an education-focused and long-term relationship with clients.

Key Services

Direct Purchase and Physical Delivery

Allegiance Gold enables individuals to make direct purchases of physical bullion precious metals. The company allows its customers to select a diverse range of products made of gold, silver, platinum and palladium through its secure website or through face-to-face consultations. Before delivery, each order will undergo an independent auditing and verification process. All deliveries will be fully insured, and an adult signature will be needed. All orders can be recalled or redirected by the company to fit the client’s schedule for further safety.

Gold IRA and Retirement Rollover

Allegiance Gold is an expert at transferring regular investment retirement accounts into precious metals IRAs while maintaining the tax treatments of existing accounts. Its services range from opening a self-directed IRA account with a licensed custodian, transferring funds into the account, and purchasing precious metals. Once acquired, the metals will be stored in approved and highly secure depositories with the added advantage of online tracking for the customers. The company also offers easy redemption for clients who have reached retirement age. Allegiance Gold partners with the most respected self-directed IRA custodians and the largest national depository storage facilities in the country.

Management Team

Mark Naaman – Co-Founder & CEO

Mark Naaman brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services and accounting sectors. A licensed tax professional and Intuit ProAdvisor, he also leads MBA Financial & Accounting Solutions. He previously held senior positions in credit management and tax strategy at several top-tier organizations, including Wells Fargo Financial, ACS-The Walt Disney Company, Universal Music, and Jakks Pacific. He is also the author of The Perfect Fit, a guide that exposes the cracks in the modern financial system and makes the case for physical gold as a foundation for lasting wealth security.

Alex Ebkarian – Co-Founder & COO

Alex Ebkarian has two decades of expertise in investment banking and wealth management, having begun his career at Smith Barney. Throughout his 12-year career as a banker, he orchestrated the financing of $1 billion for publicly traded companies, private equity firms, venture-backed enterprises, small to medium-sized businesses, and various real estate projects. Ebkarian is the host of the weekly Allegiance Gold Show cutting through Wall Street noise and government misdirection with clear, up-to-date insights on the economy, markets, and physical gold and silver investments.

INN Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Allegiance Gold ( ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Allegiance Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Allegiance Gold is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. In exchange for publishing services rendered by INN on behalf of Allegiance Gold named herein, including the promotion by INN of Allegiance Gold in any content on the INN website, the INN receives from Allegiance Gold annual cash compensation of typically up to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Allegiance Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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Allegiance Gold
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