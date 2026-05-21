Allegiance Gold was built on a lesson its co-founders Alex Ebkarian and Mark Naaman learned before they entered the business. Both grew up in Beirut during Lebanon's civil war, where economic instability made physical gold a household reality rather than an investment theory. When the 2008 financial crisis hit and both of their families watched retirement accounts erode almost overnight, the experience was not abstract. The combination of having a cultural understanding of what gold does in a crisis and a front-row view of what happens to portfolios without it is what drove them to launch Allegiance Gold in 2017. Their purpose was to build a precious metals dealer that treats clients the way they wished someone had treated their parents — one built around a single obligation: delivering the best possible value through transparent pricing, knowledgeable guidance, and a level of service that keeps investors coming back and referring others. The name says it all: allegiance to the client, backed by gold-standard service. That mission has since grown into one of the largest national physical precious metals dealerships in the country, recognized as a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree among America's fastest-growing private companies.

The metals offered by Allegiance Gold undergo rigorous vetting, as they are sourced exclusively from authorized wholesale dealers and sovereign mints to meet strict investment-grade criteria. The company uses a "three-legged stool" approach to help clients build precious metals portfolios. The first leg is metal allocation: determining the right mix of gold, silver, platinum and palladium based on the individual's objectives. The second is product selection: choosing between sovereign and private mint coins, bullion rounds and bars, with attention to premiums, purity and dealer reportability. The third is mint diversification: spreading holdings across recognized mints to preserve liquidity and maximize exit flexibility when the client eventually needs to sell.

The company’s investor education strategy is centered on building long-term client relationships through transparency and accessible market insight. Rather than focusing on transactional sales, the company emphasizes ongoing guidance designed to help investors better understand the role of physical precious metals within a diversified portfolio. Through educational resources such as articles, executive interviews, weekly radio shows, and CEO Mark Naaman’s recent book, The Perfect Fit, Allegiance Gold aims to provide investors with practical information on the transition from traditional paper assets to physical holdings. The company believes this education-first approach supports client confidence, encourages informed decision-making and contributes to long-term relationship growth and referrals.

That commitment to client-first service is backed by an uncommon structural decision: Allegiance Gold compensates the majority of its sales team on salary, with limited commission upside. The intent is to keep every client consultation grounded in education and long-term fit — not transaction volume.