Oreterra Receives Conditional Approval to Sell Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals

Oreterra Receives Conditional Approval to Sell Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arms-length amending agreement dated April 27, 2026 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party: Enduro Metals Corporation (the "Optionee"), a TSXV Listed Issuer. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will have an option to acquire up to 50% of the net smelter returns royalty interest held by the Company in the Optionee's Newmont Lake Project (the "NSR"), located adjacent to Oreterra's Trek-Andrei property in BC's Golden Triangle.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

About the Agreement:

In order to exercise the option on the NSR, the Optionee must issue 3,900,000 common shares to the Company and make aggregate payments of $550,000 to the Company over a period of two years (the "Term"), of which $175,000 is due within 3 months of closing, and payments of $250,000 may be payable in cash or common shares of the Optionee during the Term (at the Optionee's discretion). Further, potential future consideration involves: (i) a $500,000 cash payment upon delivery of a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate (of which up to $300,000 may be satisfied through the issuance of common shares of the Optionee); (ii) a $1,750,000 cash payment and a $1,750,000 advance royalty payment upon completion of the first Feasibility Study in respect of the Property; (iii) a $10,000,000 cash advance royalty payment upon a decision to proceed toward mine permitting; and (iv) a one-time payment of $8,000,000 prior to commencement of extraction to buy back 50% of the existing 2% NSR.

Upon exercise of the option, the Company will retain a 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Property.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on copper, gold and silver. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the newly-identified Trek South prospect located to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project, currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies. Following a highly successful $9.7 million financing closed in March, a maiden two-phase, approximately 10,000 metre drill program at Trek South is now fully funded, for completion this summer. Drilling will test a 1.6 km wide zone of intense porphyry-style alteration, mineralization and underlying coincident strong IP, MT and magnetic anomalies exposed by recent glacial retreat. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now planned for Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located to the northwest of the Galore Creek deposits.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where past drilling by the Company returned highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors.

For further information please visit www.oreterra.com or contact:

Kevin M. Keough Stephen Burega
Chief Executive Officer President
Tel: 613 622-1916 Tel: 647 515-3734
Email: kkeough@oreterra.com Email: sburega@oreterra.com

 
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299329

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Oreterra MetalsOTMC:CCTSXV:OTMCbase metals investing
OTMC:CC
The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Forms Nickel Advisory Board

Homeland Nickel Forms Nickel Advisory Board

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario May 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory Board led by industry veteran Robert Osborne, P.Eng. who has a 45-year history of technical assistance in... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Grants RSUs

Metalsource Mining Grants RSUs

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") the Company has granted an aggregate 605,000 restricted share units, valid for a term of two years, to consultants of the Company. The restricted share units are issued pursuant to the... Keep Reading...
Canada One Announces Commencement of 2026 Exploration Program

Canada One Announces Commencement of 2026 Exploration Program

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 exploration program at the Company's flagship Copper Dome Project, located adjacent to Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report that rush laboratory analyses of gas samples collected during the ongoing Phase 2 deep drilling program at the Seagull Property have confirmed the presence of hydrogen in all samples analyzed to date, with results... Keep Reading...
Encouraging Early Signs of Large Gold-Copper System Identified at Kuma

Encouraging Early Signs of Large Gold-Copper System Identified at Kuma

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its inaugural drill program at the Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands. The Company has identified encouraging early signs of a potentially significant gold-copper system, including... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Update on Drilling on Chibougamau's Berrigan Mine Asset

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Fund 2026 Drill Program On Its Flagship Mosseau Property

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Related News

precious metals investing

Update on Drilling on Chibougamau's Berrigan Mine Asset

precious metals investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Fund 2026 Drill Program On Its Flagship Mosseau Property

precious metals investing

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

energy investing

Extension to Entitlement Offer Closing Date

coal investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: White Energy Soars on Coal Acquisitions from Nathan Tinkler

precious metals investing

RUA GOLD Welcomes Richard Thomas to the Board of Directors and Announces 2026 AGSM Results

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Filing of Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A