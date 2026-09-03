Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his thoughts on the oil market, explaining why the Iran war hasn't been as disruptive as many initially expected.

In his view, a developing bottleneck in refining could be the catalyst that ramps up pressure.

"Where do prices go from here? I suspect higher — I don't think we're out of the woods," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.