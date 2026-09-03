Video

Adam Rozencwajg: Oil's Silent Squeeze, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Stocks Againplay icon
Oil and Gas Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Oil's Silent Squeeze, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Stocks Again

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Sep 03, 2026 08:55PM

Adam Rozencwajg of Goehring & Rozencwajg sees higher oil prices as a developing bottleneck in refining ramps up pressure in the sector.

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his thoughts on the oil market, explaining why the Iran war hasn't been as disruptive as many initially expected.

In his view, a developing bottleneck in refining could be the catalyst that ramps up pressure.

"Where do prices go from here? I suspect higher — I don't think we're out of the woods," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold bars stacked in front of US Federal Reserve seal, with red downward arrow.
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Warsh Speaks, Gold and Silver Fall — Summer Price Run Over?

Gianni Kovacevic, lithium-ion battery.
Gold Investing

Gianni Kovacevic: Gold Forecast, Triple-Digit Silver, My Top Conviction Now

Steve Barton, mine site.
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, My Uranium Strategy, PGMs Speculation

Alice Queen CEO and Managing Director Andrew Buxton.
Gold Investing

Alice Queen Completes Exploration Target Estimate at Horn Island, Intends to Update MRE

Mount Hope Mining CEO Fergus Kiley.
Precious Metals Investing

Mount Hope Mining Advances Mount Solitary as Results Exceed Expectations

American Uranium Executive Director Bruce Lane.
Uranium Investing

American Uranium: Targeting Resource Growth and Confidence Increase at Lo Herma Project

Up next

Stacked gold bars with rising graph and text reads: "Weekly Editor’s Picks." play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Jump on Treasury's Surprise Move, What's Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 21, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price kept rising this week, breaking through the US$4,600 per ounce level. Silver was on the move as well, pushing past US$69 per ounce.

A slew of drivers for both precious metals emerged during the period, but what's attracting the most attention is an announcement from the US Department of the Treasury.

The department, which is led by Secretary Scott Bessent, said on Wednesday (August 19) that it will “at least double” purchases of long-term government debt. The change will go into effect on September 9, and will remain until November 4 of this year.

The Treasury said the unexpected intervention is designed to "provide greater liquidity support" to long-dated US debt; however, market watchers are interpreting it as concern about long-term yields, which have largely been trending higher since last year.

The move did initially push bond yields down, while prices, which move inversely to yields, increased. But the impact didn't last — by the next day, those changes had reversed, suggesting investors aren't convinced that long-term borrowing costs can be tamped down.

Adding fuel to the fire is the news that US debt now stands at over US$40 trillion, double where it was when US President Donald Trump first took office in 2017. Interest payments on the debt are now reportedly on track to become the government's biggest expense.

This week also brought increased tensions between the US and Iran, with Trump posting on Truth Social that America plans to launch the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country." Few details have been shared at this point.

Taken together, these circumstances have boosted enthusiasm for safe havens like gold and silver and weighed on the broader stock market. They've also created questions about the US Federal Reserve's path forward — experts have drawn parallels between the Treasury's buyback plan and "Operation Twist," a similar strategy that was employed by the Fed back in 2011.

The goal of Operation Twist was to reduce long-term interest rates while stabilizing short-term rates. Part of its appeal was that it wasn't seen as inflationary. This time around it's a different story, and there are concerns that the Treasury's actions will boost inflation.

Chair Kevin Warsh has emphasized the Fed's 2 percent inflation target since taking the helm earlier this year, and minutes from the central bank's July meeting, released this week, show that many officials believe higher rates may be necessary in the future.

For now, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows rates are expected to stay steady when the Fed meets in September, but more clues are seen coming out of next week's Jackson Hole event.

Bullet briefing — Copper market gets squeezed

Gold and silver prices may be up, but it's copper that's currently setting new records.

I've heard for some time that the red metal's long-term outlook is strong, but recently the near-term story has been heating up too. Tariff concerns have led to a jump in copper shipments from London to the US, squeezing the market and boosting prices.

I spoke with Substack newsletter writer John Rubino, who said that beyond that copper demand is being driven by a variety of factors, from electrification to artificial intelligence data centers. Meanwhile, supply is well below where it needs to be to feed those industries.

Here's how he explained it:

"There's a stat going around in the industry that in effect says we will need more copper in the next 30 years than we've mined in the first 10,000 years of human civilization. And there's nowhere near that much copper coming out of today's copper mines, so the price has to go up in order to incent more miners to go out there and find more copper. And you know, we're well into that process with copper having doubled in the last couple of years, but we're nowhere near the end of it.
"I think copper has to go up a lot from here before we generate anything like the new mining output that we're going to need, if it's even possible to do it — it's completely possible that we've picked all the low-hanging fruit in the copper market, and there just isn't that much copper available at any price, no matter what we pay the miners. And that just makes the price of copper go up even more."

Clem Chambers of aNewFN.com is also bullish, and believes copper's run is far from over:

"I am in copper and I am long, and it's done really well. But you ain't seen nothing yet. It's going to double from here. To me that's clear. Some people who are more qualified than me say it's going to go even further than I think it's going to go. I think US$30,000 per tonne is a thing, and they say — and they should know, because they actually used to stand in a square and shout at people about these things, you know, in the rings — they say US$40,000."

For now, the immediate pressure has eased on the back of an influx of copper to London, but the consensus is that the tightness in the market isn't finished yet.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Clem Chambers, gold bars. play icon
Copper Investing

Clem Chambers: Copper, Platinum to Surge, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Again

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 20, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold and silver, including the price levels where he would be a buyer again.

For now, he's more interested in platinum, where he's identified a stock he likes, and copper.

"I am in copper and I am long, and it's done really well. But you ain't seen nothing yet," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Rubino, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Rubino: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, Expect "Dramatic" Prices

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 19, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver, saying that this year's price run and pullback are not the end of the bull market.

"I think the numbers that we'll start seeing for gold and silver will be dramatic compared to today's numbers," he said, adding that current dynamics will take years to play out.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

David Morgan, silver bars.play icon
Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver, Gold — My Year-End Price Targets and Forecast

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 17, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver and gold's performance so far in 2026, as well as his end-of-year price targets.

"I'm looking for US$78, US$80 (per ounce) silver. I'm looking for somewhere close to US$5,000 (per ounce) gold, which is much more conservative than many of my peer group," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold bars on the left, silver bars with a green upward arrow on the right.play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Heat Up, Summer Slump Over?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 14, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price is maintaining its gains after last week's price breakout, even briefly passing the US$4,400 per ounce level midway through the period.

Silver saw strength as well, pushing past US$66 per ounce for a short time.

Both precious metals are responding to a variety of factors, but at the forefront this week were the latest consumer (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers out of the US.

July CPI was up 3.4 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent from the previous month, in line with analysts' expectations. Core CPI, which excludes the food and energy categories, rose 2.5 percent from this time last year and 0.2 percent from June.

Meanwhile, PPI for July was unchanged month-on-month and up 4.7 percent from a year ago. The core PPI numbers came in at 0.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

Taken together, the CPI and PPI data have eased concerns about future interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. So has last week's lackluster July nonfarm payrolls report, which outlines an unexpected loss of 23,000 jobs for the month.

Although new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has been tight-lipped about the central bank's path forward, commentary out of the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting is expected to provide clues.

For now, a key question for investors is whether the summer doldrums are really over for gold and silver. I heard from John Feneck of Feneck Consulting, who said he thinks the bottom is in.

In his view, the current situation is "all predicated by the war and the Fed," and developments related to both are moving in a positive direction. Here's how he explained it:

"The war is shaping up better in terms of the rhetoric, and the Fed is shaping up better because we've gotten Kevin Warsh's first meeting out of the way in June. He just did a second one July 29, so that's positive, right? We're getting to know the the rhythm of the new Fed, and that is something that investors are are needing to see.
"But last week was a great price action week, and (August 10) was another follow-through day. So I think the bottom is in, and the only thing that could really derail that is a heavy situation on the war, right? Where Trump doubles down and really lights up Iran. I just don't see that happening before the November elections here in the US."

Of course, as usual, opinions in the precious metals sector are split.

I also spoke to David Morgan of the Morgan Report, who said that when it comes to silver, there's still room for the white metal to go lower from here:

"I think one of the main questions is silver — has the bottom been reached? And the market appears to have established an important floor near the US$50 level. But I wouldn't declare the correction completely done yet. My working range remains between the low US$50s all the way up to US$90, and until the market demonstrates that it can hold above the upper end, which would be above US$90, we haven't really re-established the bull market per se.
"The recent recovery in the mid-US$60s is very constructive, but silver needs to remain in that range and higher, not merely a short-covering rally, which is taking it to that level currently. So I'm more concerned about how many weeks of activity we stay above, say US$60, than any other technical indicators."

Morgan also shared his year-end price predictions for both silver and gold. He said he's looking for US$78 to US$80 silver, and "somewhere close to US$5,000 gold."

While he admitted that that's a more conservative take compared to others in his peer group, he thinks the metals need to work off the overbought conditions seen at the start of 2026.

Bullet briefing — Barrick/Newmont deal, Northern Star/Elliott clash

Barrick, Newmont reach deal

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) resolved a months-long dispute this week, paving the way for an initial public offering (IPO) of Barrick's North American assets.

Under the major gold miners' amended agreement, excluded properties, including Barrick's Fourmile and Newmont’s Fiberline and Mike developments, will be added to the companies' Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Newmont will also pay Barrick US$1.95 billion.

According to Barrick, its North American IPO is now on track for completion by the end of the year, with Mark Hill set to take the helm as CEO.

The company believes the separation will unlock the value of its North American assets, but the plan is facing opposition from shareholders who are concerned about dilution, as well as Chair Mark Thornton's leadership strategy at Barrick.

Northern Star, Elliott clash

Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) continues to clash with Elliott Investment Management, which has been calling for major changes at the company since June.

Elliott currently holds a 5.6 percent stake in Northern Star, and this week put forward six director candidates that it said would be able to help complete a "strategic and operational review."

Northern Star responded in its own release, saying that it has been overhauling its board since before Elliott came onto the scene, also noting that the process Elliott has been using to suggest directors "would be at odds with appropriate governance."

Elliott's criticisms of Northern Star include asset underperformance during a strong gold price environment. The company is due to change CEOs in early October.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News