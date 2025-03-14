Video

Per Jander: Uranium Still "Very Early" in Cycle, What to Watch in 2025play icon
Uranium Investing

Per Jander: Uranium Still "Very Early" in Cycle, What to Watch in 2025

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 14, 2025 08:50PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"Utilities have not contracted for a lot of uranium in quite awhile now, so there's a lot more to come," said Per Jander of WMC.

Per Jander of WMC shares his thoughts on uranium, touching on supply, demand and prices.

In his view, the uranium market is still "very early" in the current cycle.

Watch the interview for more, or click here for the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jeffrey Christian, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs in 2025; Plus Precious Metals Facts vs. Fiction

John Feneck, stock charts.
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold Landscape Never Better, Plus 9 Stocks on My Radar Now

Brian Leni, mine site.
Gold Investing

Brian Leni: Latest Mining Stock Wins and How I'm Deploying Cash Now

Forte Minerals CEO, President and Director Patrick Elliot.
Copper Investing

Forte Minerals CEO Talks Strategic Growth, Drilling Plans for Peru Projects

Cygnus Metals President and Managing Director Ernest Mast.
Copper Investing

Cygnus Metals Talks Copper Advantage with High-grade Discoveries and Strategic Québec Expansion

Impact Minerals Managing Director Dr. Mike Jones.
Base Metals Investing

Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope HPA Project with $5 Million Rights Issue and Strategic Expansion

Up next

Willem Middelkoop, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Willem Middelkoop: Gold to Benefit as Chaos Rises, Silver's Path to US$100

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 11, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Willem Middelkoop, founder of Commodity Discovery Fund, shared his thoughts on the commodities space, saying that an "era of shortages" is arriving.

He believes that will propel prices up from today's rock-bottom levels, creating investment opportunities.

Middelkoop also discussed geopolitics, looking at recent moves from the Trump administration.

Click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chen Lin, map and stock chart. play icon
Gold Investing

Chen Lin: Gold, Silver, Critical Minerals — Where I'm Investing in 2025

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 11, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management told the Investing News Network where he's investing in 2025, mentioning gold, silver and critical minerals.

In his view, the mining industry is returning to exciting times after a long bear market.

Watch the interview above for more from Lin on those topics.

You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Heliostar Metals CEO, President and Director Charles Funk.play icon
Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Eyes 2028 Gold Production at Flagship Ana Paula Project

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 11, 2025
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FWB:RGG1) President and CEO Charles Funk highlighted progress on drilling at the firm's flagship Ana Paula project in Mexico.

The company continues to expand the property's high-grade resource and is advancing toward a feasibility study. It is aiming to subsequently commence production by 2028.

West High Yield Director and Corporate Secretary Barry Baim. play icon
Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Gears Up for 2025 Production at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 11, 2025
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

Barry Baim, board director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY), provided an update on development progress at the Record Ridge magnesium project in BC, Canada.

The company executive said the asset is expected to commence production in 2025.

Lobo Tiggre, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 10, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold, noting that bullish factors are stacking up in its favor. Among them are recent moves from the Trump administration and a potential rise in global gold allocations.

Tiggre also discusses copper, silver and uranium.

Click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News