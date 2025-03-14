Per Jander: Uranium Still "Very Early" in Cycle, What to Watch in 2025
"Utilities have not contracted for a lot of uranium in quite awhile now, so there's a lot more to come," said Per Jander of WMC.
Per Jander of WMC shares his thoughts on uranium, touching on supply, demand and prices.
In his view, the uranium market is still "very early" in the current cycle.
