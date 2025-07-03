Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Mustang Energy Corp. ("Mustang") has received exploration permits from the Saskatchewan Government, allowing for ground-based exploration activities at the 914W Uranium Project ("the Project") south of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Mustang Energy may acquire a 75% interest in the Project by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $480,000, making aggregate cash payments of $275,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $800,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

 

  914W Property Map:  
  https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_914W.jpg   

 

The permit includes Crown Land Work Authorization, Aquatic Habitat Protection Permit, Forest Product Permit and Temporary Work Camp Permit. This authorizes Mustang to carry out mineral exploration activities such as trail construction, line-cutting, ground geophysical surveys, and diamond drilling. The approved permits are valid until April 30, 2028.

As part of the permit conditions, Mustang Energy will continue to engage with local communities to address any ongoing concerns and ensure sustainable project implementation. Consultation and environmental stewardship remain a priority, with specific measures to minimize disturbance and support reclamation efforts.

914W Property Summary:  

The 914W Project consists of one claim covering 1,260 hectares approximately 48 km southwest of Cameco's Key Lake Operation. Highway 914 runs through the western edge of the project, providing excellent access for exploration. Historical geological mapping of the property and the surrounding area has shown that the project is predominantly underlain by prospective Wollaston Supergroup pelitic and psammitic to arkosic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain, which hosts significant unconformity-related uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin as well as pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization elsewhere in the Wollaston Domain.

Despite the project's proximity to Highway 914 and prospective geology, the project has seen limited modern exploration work. The earliest work on the 914W property included airborne EM and magnetic surveys and ground geological reconnaissance in 1968-1970, lake water and sediment sampling in 1976, ground VLF-EM, magnetic, and radiometric surveys, geological mapping, trenching, as well as sampling on the project and surrounding areas. Immediately to the north of the 914W property, prospecting led to the discovery of the Scurry Rainbow Zone E (SMDI1961) and the Don Lake Trenches (SMDI 1983), where up to 1,288 ppm U was encountered in drill hole ML-1 (SMDI1961) in a pyroxene-rich unit, and surface prospecting revealed up to 0.64% U 3 O 8 in a trench at Don Lake Zone E (SMDI 1983). More recently, the project has seen airborne geophysical coverage by helicopter-borne VTEM (southern half) in 2005 and Tempest TDEM (northern half) in 2007, with prospecting, geological mapping, rock/sediment sampling and lake sediment sampling occurring on the project and surrounding areas in 2005-2007. The project remains underexplored and prospective for unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium and REE's.

Qualified Person:  

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:  

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is operator with joint-venture partner RTEC. The project hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $36 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $20 million worth of shares being issued, and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

 

 
Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:  
  https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-11-21_v1.jpg   

 

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at   www.skyharbourltd.com   .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 
‎Telephone: 604-558-5847
‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181
‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119
‎Email:   info@skyharbourltd.com   

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at   www.sedar.com   for further information.

 

 

 
 
 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Pre-eminent uranium explorer and prospect generator in Canada’s Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), recently commenced a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

 

  Location Map of Preston Project:  
  https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Preston.jpg   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Significant 42 m Step Out Hole ML24-15 which Returned 4.74% U3O8 over 1.5 m within 6.4 m of 1.50% U3O8 at Moore Project

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Significant 42 m Step Out Hole ML24-15 which Returned 4.74% U3O8 over 1.5 m within 6.4 m of 1.50% U3O8 at Moore Project

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from its late 2024 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, which totaled 2,759 metres in nine holes. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A highlight from this program was from hole ML24-15, which intersected 6.4 metres of 1.50% U 3 O 8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 275.0 metres to 281.4 metres, including 4.74% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres. Hole ML24-15 was drilled well outside the known footprint of the high-grade Maverick East Zone, extending its high-grade core approximately 42 metres to the northeast representing one of the most consequential expansion drill holes at the Project. Skyharbour plans to continue advancing Moore through additional drilling this summer, alongside the fully-funded multi-phased drill programs at the Company's adjacent Russell Lake Uranium Project.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Commences Field Program at 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Commences Field Program at 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Mustang Energy Corp. ("Mustang") has commenced its 2025 field exploration program at the 914W Uranium Project (the "Project"), located in Athabasca Basin region. Mustang Energy may acquire a 75% interest in the Project by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $480,000, making aggregate cash payments of $275,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $800,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Summer Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Summer Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) announces an upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the "Property") which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the earn-in period.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

 
 

 Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2025 sales volumes of 2,514 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil June sales volumes averaged 2,364 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.2 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 147 bopd, and oil sales of 9 bopd. In Canada June sales volumes averaged 149 bopd. This brings our Q2 2025 average daily sales volumes to 2,436 boepd, based on field estimates.

 
 
 

   Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:   

 
 
 
  
 

   (1)   

 		 

   Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.   

 
 
 

  Corporate Presentation  

 

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

 

  Social   Media  

 

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy  
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/  
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd  

 

   Alvopetro Energy Ltd.    is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are   building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.  

 

   Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.   

 

  Abbreviations:  

 
 
                  
 

  boepd                    =  

 		 

  barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day  

 
 

  bopd                      =  

 		 

  barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day  

 
 

  Mcf                        =  

 		 

  thousand cubic feet  

 
 

  Mcfpd                    =  

 		 

  thousand cubic feet per day  

 
 

  MMcf                     =  

 		 

  million cubic feet  

 
 

  MMcfpd                 =  

 		 

  million cubic feet per day  

 
 

  NGLs                     =  

 		 

  natural gas liquids (condensate)  

 
 

  Q1 2025                =  

 		 

  three months ended March 31, 2025  

 
 

  Q2 2025                =  

 		 

  three months ended June 30, 2025  

 
 
 

  BOE Disclosure  

 

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

 

  www.alvopetro.com  
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

 

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd. 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/03/c8666.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

 
 

 TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

 

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained an additional substantial historic subsurface dataset for its Corcovo Uranium Project an "in situ" recovery (" ISR ") high potential target, located in the Western Malargüe Mining District, Mendoza Province Argentina . This dataset was originally generated by operators in the oil & gas (" O&G ") with concession holdings in the area. The new data package includes complete information from 449 historical O&G wells ranging from more than 500 metres up to 750 metres in depth within the Corcovo concession area, featuring geophysical logging data such as gamma-ray, spontaneous potential (SP), and other parameters, compiled in the O&G industry standard format for well log data (Log ASCII Standard or " LAS " format). In addition, the Company received 34 2D seismic lines, covering the entire Corcovo project area ( Figure 1 ).

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

Download the PDF here.

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

 
 

 TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

 

  /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/  

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $1 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $1 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 4,607,200 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,059,656. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half (12) common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Interview with Executive Chairman

Trading Update

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Interview with Executive Chairman

Industrial Metals Investing

Trading Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Base Metals Investing

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Base Metals Investing

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

resource investing

Trump and Vietnam Strike Tariff Deal, Last-Minute Agreement Spares Harsher Rate

×