Editor's Picks: Miners Rescued, US Mine Waste Strategy, Ontario Expands CIMF
The rescue effort utilized aerial drones and remote controlled scoops to free the trapped workers.
Here's a quick recap of some of the most impactful resource sector news items for the week.
The period saw three miners rescued after 60 hours underground at the Red Chris mine in BC, the US announce a mine waste recovery strategy and the Ontario government add C$7 million to boost critical minerals innovation.
Red Chris rescue: Three miners freed after 60 hours underground
Three miners trapped underground at Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Red Chris copper-gold mine in British Columbia have been safely rescued after more than 60 hours.
The workers were sheltered in a MineARC chamber with access to food, water, and communication, following a series of rockfalls.
The rescue effort, which included drilling a 100-meter access tunnel, concluded successfully, with all miners reported in good health.
We are relieved to share that all three individuals are safe, and in good health and spirits. They had consistent access to food, water, and ventilation whilst they remained in place in a refuge chamber underground over the last two days,” a Newmont statement read. They are now being supported by medical and wellness teams. Their families have been notified.”
Investigations into the cause of the rockfalls are ongoing.
US prioritizes critical mineral recovery from mine waste
The US government is ramping up efforts to recover critical minerals from mine waste, with the Department of the Interior announcing plans to map legacy tailings across federal lands.
The initiative is part of a broader push to secure domestic supplies of essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths.
By tapping into existing waste sites, the US hopes to reduce reliance on foreign imports while minimizing new environmental disruptions.
“By streamlining regulations for extracting critical minerals from mine waste, we are unleashing the full potential of America’s mineral resources to bolster national security and economic growth,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Lands and Minerals Adam Suess. “This proactive approach will attract private investment, support environmental reclamation, and pave the way for mineral independence.”
The move aligns with ongoing federal investment into clean energy and supply chain resilience.
Zijin leads bid for Barrick's Tongon mine in West Africa
Chinese mining giant Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899) is reportedly leading the race to acquire Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Tongon gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire.
Barrick has tapped TD Securities and Australia-based Treadstone Resource Partners to advise on the sale of Tongon. The operation produced 148,000 ounces of gold in 2024.
With resources depleting, the mine is expected to enter care and maintenance by 2027.
Sources say the bid could be valued near US$500 million as Barrick shifts its focus toward copper and lithium assets.
The potential deal signals ongoing Chinese interest in African gold assets and underscores Barrick's strategic pivot toward energy transition materials.
No final agreement has been announced.
Panther Minerals exits Boulder Creek uranium project in Alaska
Panther Minerals (CSE:PURR,OTC:GLIOF,FWB:2BC) has officially ended its option to acquire the Boulder Creek uranium project in Alaska’s Cape Nome District.
The company chose not to proceed with its next annual payment, leading to the automatic termination of the agreement signed in April 2024.
All 140 associated mining claims have been returned to Tubutulik Mining Company LLC via a quitclaim deed.
While Panther completed preliminary assessments and a site review, it opted not to advance the project further, citing seasonal, logistical, and capital constraints.
The project had drawn criticism from local Indigenous groups concerned about environmental impacts.
Ontario adds C$7 million to Critical Minerals Innovation Fund
The Ontario government is committing over C$7 million to expand its Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (CMIF), aiming to boost research, development and commercialization across the province’s mining sector.
The new funding round—open for applications from July 23 to October 1—targets innovation in deep exploration, mineral recovery, battery supply chains and mining technologies.
This latest investment brings total CMIF funding to C$27 million since its 2022 launch, supporting more than two dozen projects to date.
The CIMF also aligns with Ontario’s broader Critical Minerals Strategy, which seeks to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign sources, especially amid growing global demand and looming US tariffs.
“With global demand for critical minerals soaring – and new US tariffs targeting Canada’s mining and manufacturing sectors – Ontario is taking action to accelerate growth and innovation in Ontario’s mining sector," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines.
He added: “Through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund, we are putting Ontario first, building a made-in-Canada supply chain that attracts investment and creates good-paying jobs here at home.”
Looking down the supply chain, the Ontario government is also investing C$500 million in the creation of a new Critical Minerals Processing Fund to “provide financial support for projects that accelerate the province’s critical mineral processing capacity and made-in-Ontario critical minerals supply chain.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Trump Takes Aim at China with Deep-Sea Mining Nod, Looks to Boost Critical Minerals ›
- Trump Administration Fast Tracks Permitting for Key US Mining Projects ›
- How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions ›