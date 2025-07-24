Newmont Uses Drones, Remote Equipment to Reach Trapped Miners in Red Chris Mine
Rescue operations are underway after two consecutive ground collapses blocked access and cut off communications to the trapped workers.
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has deployed drones and a remote-controlled scoop to help rescue three workers trapped underground since Tuesday (July 22) at its Red Chris gold mine in British Columbia.
The incident occurred during work on a non-producing section of the mine’s underground development project.
According to the company, the three contract employees were initially located more than 500 meters beyond the site of the first collapse. They were directed to relocate to a designated refuge chamber before a second fall of ground sealed off the access way and disrupted communication.
“Following the first event, contact was established with the individuals and confirmation was received that they had safely relocated to one of multiple self-contained refuge bays,” Newmont said in a July 23 media statement. “The refuge stations are equipped with adequate food, water and ventilation to support an extended stay.”
The mining company confirmed that it is using aerial drones to assess underground conditions, while a remote-controlled scoop has been deployed from Newmont’s Brucejack mine, also in British Columbia, to begin clearing the estimated 20 to 30 meters of debris obstructing the tunnel.
Communication with the trapped miners remains severed after the second collapse, but the company said the men are believed to be sheltering in a chamber designed to support up to 16 people.
Operations at Red Chris have been suspended to focus entirely on rescue efforts. The company said that it has activated emergency protocols and assembled specialized rescue teams from nearby mine sites.
While the full extent of the damage underground is still being assessed, the use of unmanned equipment is intended to reduce risk to emergency personnel while the area remains geotechnically unstable.
Newmont has not provided an estimated timeline for reestablishing contact or extracting the workers, but emphasized that all available technology and expertise are being brought to bear.
The Red Chris mine, located roughly 80 kilometers south of Dease Lake and more than 1,000 kilometers north of Vancouver, is operated by Newmont under a 70-30 joint venture with Imperial Metals (TSX:III,OTC:IPMLF).
The operation has been producing since 2015, though the incident occurred in a non-producing development zone.
Last year, Red Chris produced approximately 40,000 ounces of gold — making it one of the smaller contributors in Newmont’s global portfolio. The company acquired its majority stake in the mine through its 2023 purchase of Newcrest Mining, which previously managed the asset.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.