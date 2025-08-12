Discovery Energy Metals Corp. holds a 100% interest in a combined total of approximately 164,283 hectares (405,952 acres) located in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec. The Company further holds a total of 303 mineral claims comprising approximately 16,392 hectares (40,505.5 acres) identified as the Route De Nord, Lac Belanger, Lac Ferland and Lac Roberston properties located across the northern and eastern regions of Quebec including the prolific lithium district of the James Bay region.