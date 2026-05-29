Red Mountain Mining Limited Retraction and Clarification to ASX Announcement

The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining Limited refers to its announcements:
"Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten Project" dated 30/04/2026 and
"Red Mountain Secures 100% ownership of Tungsten Pioneer" dated 28/05/2026
The Company retracts the historical exploration results in relation to Tungsten mineralisation.
RMX is unable to confirm the reliability of the historic Exploration Results due to the absence of supporting documentation and the inability to verify the drilling, sampling, assaying and QA/QC procedures used. Accordingly, investors should not rely on the historical exploration results contained in the announcement.
The Company is currently reviewing and compiling available historical data and information with the objective of bringing the historical exploration results into compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition). The Company will update the market should it be in a position to report the results in accordance with the JORC Code.
The acquisition terms and other information contained in the announcement remain unchanged.
About Red Mountain Mining Limited:
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.
Source:
Red Mountain Mining Limited
Contact:
Mauro Piccini
Company Secretary