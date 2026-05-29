Red Mountain Mining Limited Retraction and Clarification to ASX Announcement

Red Mountain Mining Limited Retraction and Clarification to ASX Announcement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF) has issued a retraction and clarification regarding historical exploration results for tungsten mineralisation at its Pioneer Tungsten Project in Montana.

Red Mountain Mining Limited refers to its announcements:

"Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten Project" dated 30/04/2026 and

"Red Mountain Secures 100% ownership of Tungsten Pioneer" dated 28/05/2026

The Company retracts the historical exploration results in relation to Tungsten mineralisation.

RMX is unable to confirm the reliability of the historic Exploration Results due to the absence of supporting documentation and the inability to verify the drilling, sampling, assaying and QA/QC procedures used. Accordingly, investors should not rely on the historical exploration results contained in the announcement.

The Company is currently reviewing and compiling available historical data and information with the objective of bringing the historical exploration results into compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition). The Company will update the market should it be in a position to report the results in accordance with the JORC Code.

The acquisition terms and other information contained in the announcement remain unchanged.



About Red Mountain Mining Limited:

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.



Source:
Red Mountain Mining Limited



Contact:
Mauro Piccini
Company Secretary

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Red Mountain MiningRMX:AUAU:RMXprecious metals investing
RMX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer Tungsten

Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer Tungsten

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer TungstenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Exceptional High-Grade Antimony Concentrate from Met-Work

Exceptional High-Grade Antimony Concentrate from Met-Work

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced EXCEPTIONAL HIGH-GRADE ANTIMONY CONCENTRATE FROM MET-WORKDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Approval Received & IP Survey Completed at Armidale

Drilling Approval Received & IP Survey Completed at Armidale

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced DRILLING APPROVAL RECEIVED & IP SURVEY COMPLETED AT ARMIDALEDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten Project

Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten Project

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 22, 2026, it has now completed a total debt reduction of $882,150.The Company has issued 5,533,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share to settle... Keep Reading...
Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC AND PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 29 May 2026, it closed tranche 1 ("Tranche 1") of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Update on Drilling on Chibougamau's Berrigan Mine Asset

Update on Drilling on Chibougamau's Berrigan Mine Asset

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to report that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) has provided an update as regards... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Fund 2026 Drill Program On Its Flagship Mosseau Property

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Fund 2026 Drill Program On Its Flagship Mosseau Property

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / May 29, 2026 - TheNewswire ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

LaFleur Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESFinal Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement are Accessible on SEDAR+LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or... Keep Reading...
Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing NoticeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Completes $882,150 Debt Reduction Through Shares for Debt and Loan Forgiveness

New Age Metals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval to Expand Double R Gold Project with Contiguous Dash Lake Acquisition, Northwestern Ontario

Steadright Grants Options and Finders'

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Announces the Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Related News

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Face Bumpy Week as Prices Drop, Then Rebound

base metals investing

Steadright Grants Options and Finders'

cobalt investing

NOAA Certifies TMC’s Second Deep-Sea Exploration Application

energy investing

Generation Uranium increases and Closes First Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Nuvau to attend THE Mining Event

copper investing

Panama to Publish Final Cobre Panama Audit Ahead of June Decision

base metals investing

Oreterra Receives Conditional Approval to Sell Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals