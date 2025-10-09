Investor Insight With its flagship platform, virtualplant, already in commercial use across high-value industrial assets, and a growing global footprint through strategic partnerships, RemSense offers investors a unique opportunity to back a scalable, revenue-generating business at the forefront of digital transformation in the resource and infrastructure sectors.

Overview RemSense Technologies Limited (ASX:REM) is an Australian technology company enabling digital transformation across resource-heavy industries through advanced asset visualisation and drone services. Originally established in 2006 as a developer of drone systems for the defence and industrial sectors, the company expanded into professional drone services in 2012. In 2019, RemSense made a strategic expansion into high-resolution 3D asset capture and visualisation, culminating in the development of its flagship product, virtualplant. This strategic shift aligns with macro trends in digital transformation, particularly in asset-heavy industries like energy, resources, infrastructure and utilities. The company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2021.

RemSense is ideally positioned to leverage the growing adoption of digital twin technologies, particularly across mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, utilities, defence, marine and aerospace industries. These sectors are increasingly embracing digital tools to improve safety, reduce costs, and manage assets more efficiently, creating strong and expanding demand for RemSense’s solutions. In the first half of FY25, RemSense reported $3.12 million in revenue, representing a 178 percent increase over the same period in FY24. The company also recorded its first-ever net profit of $796,892 and achieved positive operational cashflow of $365,539 – a turning point that demonstrates both commercial traction and disciplined financial execution. Strategic partnerships with Chevron, Newmont Mining and Woodside Energy highlight RemSense’s growing reputation among Tier-1 clients and its ability to scale internationally. These engagements are not pilot programs, but are real, revenue-generating contracts that reinforce RemSense’s value proposition.

Company Highlights Profitable Growth : Delivered $3.12 million in revenue in H1 FY25 – a 178 percent increase year-over-year

: Delivered $3.12 million in revenue in H1 FY25 – a 178 percent increase year-over-year Tier-1 Client Base : Trusted by major global operators including Chevron, Newmont and Woodside Energy for digital twin and drone technology services.

: Trusted by major global operators including Chevron, Newmont and Woodside Energy for digital twin and drone technology services. Flagship Platform – virtualplant : A scalable, cutting edge digital twin solution providing real-time operational insights for industrial facilities and infrastructure.

: A scalable, cutting edge digital twin solution providing real-time operational insights for industrial facilities and infrastructure. Strong legacy drone operations: RPAS Services features CASA-certified pilots and a fleet of custom-engineered drones supporting multiple industrial applications.

RPAS Services features CASA-certified pilots and a fleet of custom-engineered drones supporting multiple industrial applications. Serving Critical Industries : Solutions deployed across energy, resources, utilities and infrastructure sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation.

: Solutions deployed across energy, resources, utilities and infrastructure sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation. Secured Landmark Shell Energy Contract – First major deal with Shell Energy, showcasing the power of its virtualplant platform and Sentient Computing’s 3D technologies. The project marks a key milestone in RemSense’s global expansion, delivering a transformative digital solution to enhance commissioning accuracy, efficiency, safety, and asset performance.

Key Products and Services Virtual Plant Virtualplant is RemSense’s flagship digital platform. It’s a high-resolution 3D asset visualisation solution that allows users to explore and interact with industrial facilities remotely, as if on site. By combining drone-based photogrammetry, terrestrial LiDAR, and 360-degree imaging, virtualplant creates immersive, detailed, interactive models of infrastructure such as gas plants, processing facilities and offshore vessels.

The platform supports a wide range of critical functions including remote inspection, maintenance planning, training, safety management, and compliance documentation. It reduces the need for site travel, improves asset visibility, and helps clients identify and address risks before they become costly failures. Virtualplant is already deployed in high-value applications. In October 2023, Woodside Energy engaged RemSense to create a visual twin of one of its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. In 2024, Chevron signed a series of global services agreement with RemSense to use the platform for photogrammetry scanning at gas plants in South Asia, Northwest Australia and USA, with a total contract value of more than AU$800,000. These projects reflect the platform’s global relevance and enterprise-grade capabilities. Additional features enhance the platform’s utility: vTag uses AI to automatically identify and tag equipment based on nameplate data, linking it to asset registers in systems like SAP and IBM Maximo.

vDetect automatically identifies physical defects such as corrosion, helping prioritise maintenance.

vConnect enables real-time integration with external monitoring and data platforms, creating a unified interface for visual and operational intelligence. These capabilities make virtualplant more than a visualisation tool, as it becomes a central intelligence layer in clients’ asset ecosystems. RPAS (Drone) Services

RemSense has a strong legacy in drone operations, with CASA-certified pilots and a fleet of custom-engineered drones equipped with high-end imaging and sensing tools. These drone services support asset inspections, geophysical and vegetation surveys, water sampling, environmental monitoring, traffic studies, and building condition assessments. Drone data is often the first step in creating virtualplant models. This seamless integration of field data acquisition and platform-based analysis ensures RemSense delivers a complete, end-to-end digital solution for industrial clients.