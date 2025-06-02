Canadian Wildfires Force Mining Sector to Retreat as Thousands Evacuate in Manitoba
As flames advance on remote towns and critical infrastructure, mining companies operating in fire-prone zones are scaling back operations and mobilizing emergency response teams to protect people and assets.
Canadian wildfires are hitting Manitoba hard, triggering the evacuation of over 17,000 people in province.
“This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people’s living memory,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a May 28 statement. He declared a province-wide state of emergency and confirmed that Canadian military aircraft would be deployed "imminently" to assist with evacuations and firefighting efforts.
“For the first time, it’s not a fire in one region. We have fires in every region. That is a sign of a changing climate that we are going to have to adapt to," Kinew also noted in a press conference.
As of Monday (June 2), 188 active wildfires were burning across Canada, with more than half categorized as "out of control," according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.
Manitoba, BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario are all experiencing severe fire conditions, and the country has raised its National Preparedness Level to five — the highest — weeks earlier than in previous years.
Mining operations halted, evacuations underway
The escalating fire threat has forced mining companies to shut down or scale back operations.
Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) has temporarily paused activity at its Lynn Lake gold project, located near the Northwestern Manitoba town of the same name; it was ordered to evacuate on May 27.
In Southeastern Manitoba, fires have threatened Grid Metals' (TSXV:GRDM,OTCQB:MSMGF) lithium and nickel projects, as well as Sinomine Resource Group’s (SZSE:002738) Tanco lithium mine. Grid suspended its activities in mid-May as wildfires approached, and Tanco mine personnel have reportedly evacuated the area.
Tanco is one of only two producing lithium mines in Canada.
In Northern Manitoba, the town of Flin Flon — home to around 5,000 residents — is on high alert as wildfires encroach. Only essential personnel, authorized by emergency services, remain to aid with emergency operations.
Though Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) ceased production there following the 2022 closure of its 777 mine, the company maintains support facilities, concentrate handling operations and fabrication shops in the area.
Hudbay has also paused exploration in the Flin Flon and Snow Lake regions while focusing on employee safety and support for local evacuation efforts. “The safety of our employees, their families and the communities we serve is our top priority,” said Rob Carter, vice president of Hudbay’s Manitoba business unit.
The company is securing alternative accommodations in Snow Lake — 200 kilometers east — for evacuated staff and deploying trained emergency responders to assist with firefighting.
In Saskatchewan, Foran Mining (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) has managed to keep its McIlvenna Bay project intact after aggressive firefighting measures and improving weather conditions. The firm evacuated about 540 non-essential personnel on May 22, retaining a core team of 44 employees and wildfire contractors to safeguard the site.
The company said in a Monday statement that reinforced firebreaks and natural barriers helped stop the fire within 1 kilometer of the tailings storage facility and 3 kilometers of main infrastructure.
The surge in wildfires is part of a worrying trend. The 2023 fire season was the worst in Canadian history, and experts warn that such seasons may become the norm due to climate change.
