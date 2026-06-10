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June 10, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered
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INN Article Notification
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
24 May
Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 May
Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 MozDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 May
Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 April
Aurum Hits Multiple Thick Gold Intersections at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits multiple thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20m
Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal systemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District
Acquires a 100% interest in 27 mineral claims totalling approximately 701.7 hectares adjoining the McKenzie East and Fresnillo's McKenzie Break Gold projectsLaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
09 June
LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 26, 2026, May 27, 2026 and May 29, 2026, the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" public offering (the "Public... Keep Reading...
09 June
Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo
Execution of the first 25,000-metre drilling phase at Cheechoo begins with the mobilization of two drill rigsSirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces that it has received all required permits, including the Authorization for Impact-Causing... Keep Reading...
09 June
SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Suriname project portfolio.Geological field crews have been mobilized to the Company's 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold... Keep Reading...
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