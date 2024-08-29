Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the expansion of our exploration land holdings with the inclusion of a new Copper Property, located in Northern British Columbia

The Company has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 26, 2024 (the "Agreement"), with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. ("AC/DC"), to a acquire a 100% interest in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in North Central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is a "related party" transaction and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

Terms of the Transaction:

The Company will purchase the Property as follows:

  1. making a cash payment to AC/DC in the amount of $48,172.15 for reimbursement of staking costs, upon Exchange Approval; and

  2. issuing to AC/DC 5,000,000 fully paid and non-assessable common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share in the capital of the Company upon Exchange approval of the Transaction.

All securities issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a four month and a day hold period in accordance with Canadian Securities Laws.

Pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Agreement constitutes a "related party transaction" due to the fact that there are common officers and directors of the Company and AC/DC. The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders will be created, nor will any change of control occur, as a result of the Transaction.

About the Copper Property
"We're excited to acquire approximately 275 km2 of tenures in such a favourable mining region within BC." commented the Tim Fernback, President and CEO. "This area of the Province has already generated several promising projects, and our land package is strategically situated to exploit the high copper-gold values of the region. NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSXV:NWST) on the nearby Kwanika project intercepted 400 metres of 1.01 Copper equivalent (News Release January 16, 2023 Northwest Copper Corp). BC is a mining-friendly jurisdiction with reasonable processes, good infrastructure and potential First Nation partners."

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Copper Property was at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up. However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a downturn no further work was recorded

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (a property developed by Lorraine Copper that was sold to Sun Metals Corp. which eventually merged with Serengeti Resources to become NorthWest Copper Corp.) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (a Serengeti/POSCO Daewoo property also became a NorthWest Copper Corp. property upon the merger with Serengeti Resources) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (originally discovered by Lorraine Copper and now a NorthWest Copper Corp. property)an alkalic copper-gold porphyryr. The tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG)(NYSE:CGAU) and its operating Mt Milligan mine, which is reported to 1.8 million ounces of gold and 742 million pounds of copper (Technical Report on the Mount Milligan Mine, November 7, 2022, Borntrager. B, et al.)

The Omineca Group claim areas are within the northern Quesnel Trough underlain by Cache Creek Terrane and lies close to the Pinchi Fault. The Quesnel Trough hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits. The Pinchi Fault can be traced for 600 km through north-central B.C and separates Cache Creek rocks from the Jurassic Hogem Batholith and Triassic-Jurassic Takla rocks to the west. Rocks have a north-northwest strike trend typical of the entire Intermontane Belt in which the Cache Creek Terrane lies (Gabrielse and Yorath, 1992). A wide range of Jurassic to Tertiary intrusions cuts the Cache Creek Assemblage and many of these are emplaced along the prominent NW-trending structures and stratigraphic breaks. Numerous mercury occurrences are present along the length of the Pinchi fault (Albino, 1987) and a few gold and base metal occurrences are present near the Pinchi fault including the Lustdust, Lorraine, Indata and Axelgold properties. There are at least two alkalic gold-copper Porphyry systems in the immediate Lustdust (now known as Stardust) area: J49 and Axel Properties (Schiarrizza, 2000).

Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

Qualified Person
Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.www.gridbatterymetals.com.
Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Texas Springs Property
The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to 5,610 ppm Lithium.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTCQX:NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023). More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project
The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property
The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"
Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:
Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com
Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

SOURCE:Grid Battery Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery MetalsCELL:CCTSXV:CELLBase Metals Investing
CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West Florida, and has entered into a Marketing Agreement dated August 15, 2024, whereby i2i will provide a marketing and media distribution for an initial term of four months commencing upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval for a fee of US$600,000

Upon Exchange approval, the Company will pay i2i an initial deposit of US$150,000 to write and design the creative for an advertising campaign. The US$150,000 will offset the payments required for the initial medial distribution budget.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Solange Khan as a director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

July 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) announces that further to its news release dated June 17, 2024 the Company's former subsidiary, ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") has closed a non-brokered private placement financing offering of 40,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000 .  Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share for a period of five years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces its results from its second phase of exploration and its plans for the third phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a four-hole drill program planned for September 2024

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the infill soil sampling exploration work performed by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and supervised by Rangefront Geologist / Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G., has now been completed and results have come back from the assay lab.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bidco") and Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the "Scheme Document

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Desala Petorca SPA ("Desala Petorca") announced on August 23, 2024 a strategic alliance and investment with Colbún S.A. ("Colbún"). Desala Petorca is a desalination project located on the coast of the Petorca Province, V Region ("Desalination Project"), designed to be a multi-client supplier of desalinated water. Desala Petorca is key to guaranteeing water security in the Petorca Province, one of the areas in Chile most affected by decade-long droughts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Property-wide 8,105 line-kilometre (line-km) helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical survey is underway to identify copper exploration targets and delineate regional and property-scale structures

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the board of directors effective immediately. [1]

Mr. Gauthier holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and a M. Sc. in Mineral Exploration both obtained from the UQAC - Chicoutimi, (Québec) and is an active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China).

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to welcome Mr. Gauthier. His impressive resume over the span of his career, along with his experience and knowledge of both company and resource development in Quebec further strengthens our already strong team."

Mr. Gauthier's career has spanned 50 years and projects in over 35 countries. He has held senior positions, including officer and directors' appointments in SOQUEM, Falconbridge, Noramco Mining, Cambior Inc., Maxy Gold Corp (China), Inca Pacific Resources, Lara Exploration Ltd., Vena Resources Inc., and Western Union Peru.

Additionally, Mr. Gauthier has been involved in many Gold and Copper discoveries and acquisitions, including Lac Shortt (Canada), La Arena (Peru), Anabi Minaspata (Peru), Luchun (China), Metates (Mexico), La Granja and La Virgen (Peru) and Pachon (Argentina).

Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, his private company involved in mineral investment and advisory. He is on the board of various companies involved in the exploration industry, both privately owned or listed on the Canadian Stock exchange. Since April 2024 Andre is also vice president of CAUR Technologies, a revolutionary Seismic technology which is part of Geophysics GPR International.

About 1844 Resources Inc: 

1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec".  With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"               

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closings of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval, including approval by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Lithium Investing

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

×