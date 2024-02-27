Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource Investing News

Andrew Chanin: Natural Disaster Stocks — How to Invest Before, During and After

"This isn't billed as an ESG fund or an ESG strategy — this looks at real-world scenarios. Natural disasters do happen, and these companies in many cases help us," said Andrew Chanin of Procure ETFs.

Andrew Chanin: Natural Disaster Stocks — How to Invest Before, During and After

As the cost of natural disasters rises, it's worth investing in companies that help before, during and after.

That's according to Andrew Chanin, CEO of Procure ETFs. He created the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT), which tracks companies engaged in natural disaster preparedness and recovery.

With holdings ranging from NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB,OTC Pink:BCKIF) to Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the fund is up nearly 30 percent since its launch in mid-2022.

"During the short history of the fund ... we have seen numerous natural disasters. We've seen one of the most devastating earthquakes in the last few decades occur across Turkey and Syria. We've seen a tremendous amount of wildfires, we've seen drought, we've seen the first major storm hit the Pacific coast just several months ago in Mexico," Chanin said during an interview with the Investing News Network.

"Some of these are predictable, some of them aren't. But the one event that seemed to bring a lot of attention to these companies was actually the Canadian wildfires, where we saw a tremendous amount of media coverage," he added.

When asked whether investors have been hesitant when it comes to potentially profiting from natural disasters, Chanin emphasized that the companies held within the FIXT ETF aren't exploitative; instead, they are there to help.

"If you look at the holdings of FIXT, there's very little overlap with other funds out there, whether that be in infrastructure, whether that be a climate change fund. You have many people investing in ESG-related strategies because they believe that they're going to make the world a better place. This isn't billed as an ESG fund or an ESG strategy — this looks at real-world scenarios. Natural disasters do happen, and these companies in many cases help us," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Chanin on the FIXT ETF and natural disaster stocks.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

