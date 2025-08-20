Glencore Invests US$13.5 Billion in Argentina Copper Growth as US Cracks Down on Chinese Metals
Together, Glencore’s Argentine projects and Washington’s enforcement measures highlight how critical minerals are becoming increasingly entangled with geopolitics.
Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) has submitted applications to place two of its flagship copper projects in Argentina under a new investment regime.
The Switzerland-based commodities giant said it is seeking to include the El Pachón deposit in San Juan province and the Agua Rica deposit in Catamarca under Argentina’s recently introduced Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI).
Together, the projects represent a planned capital investment of about US$13.5 billion over the next decade — US$9.5 billion for El Pachón and US$4 billion for Agua Rica.
Both sites would benefit from a long-term economic framework with enhanced investor protections under the RIGI program, which the administration of President Javier Milei launched this year to attract foreign investment.
“President Milei and his administration must be credited for introducing the RIGI. This framework has changed the investment landscape in Argentina, providing a key catalyst to attract major foreign investment to the country,” Glencore Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle said in the company’s announcement.
Martín Pérez de Solay, CEO of Glencore Argentina, added: “The RIGI provides a key platform for the development of Argentina’s significant natural resource endowment. I am confident that the mining sector can be a major contributor to the Argentinian economy with the El Pachón and Agua Rica projects supporting the country’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading copper producers.”
El Pachón is a large-scale copper and molybdenum deposit with estimated mineral resources of about 6 billion metric tons of ore, averaging 0.43 percent copper, 2.2 grams per tonne silver and 130 grams per metric ton molybdenum.
Agua Rica, meanwhile, hosts roughly 1.2 billion metric tons of ore with average grades of 0.47 percent copper, 0.20 grams per tonne gold, 3.40 grams per metric ton silver and 0.03 percent molybdenum.
The Agua Rica ore would be processed at the existing Alumbrera facilities, 35 kilometers away, through the MARA project framework.
The scale of Glencore’s expansion comes amid a broader strategic race among Western producers to secure supplies of critical minerals needed for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and defense applications.
Copper in particular is considered vital to global electrification, and analysts warn that rising demand could soon outstrip supply.
US enforcement shift on Chinese metals
On Tuesday (August 19), the Department of Homeland Security announced that imports of Chinese steel, copper and lithium would be targeted for “high-priority enforcement” under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), a law restricting goods linked to alleged human-rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.
America has a moral, economic, and national security duty to eradicate threats that endanger our nation’s prosperity, including unfair trade practices that disadvantage the American people and stifle our economic growth. The Trump administration is taking action.— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 19, 2025
The use of… https://t.co/cuSlPkW1ab
“The use of slave labor is repulsive and we will hold Chinese companies accountable for abuses and eliminate threats its forced labor practices pose to our prosperity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.
US officials say the Xinjiang region hosts state-run internment camps where Uyghurs and other minority groups are subject to forced labor.
Beijing has consistently denied the allegations, dismissing them as politically motivated.
The announcement expands Washington’s campaign to scrutinize goods with ties to Xinjiang, which has already affected solar panels, cotton, and other commodities. The new focus on copper and lithium marks a significant escalation, given both metals’ central role in renewable energy and battery production.
Global supply chains in flux
Together, Glencore’s Argentine projects and Washington’s enforcement measures highlight how critical minerals are becoming increasingly entangled with geopolitics.
China currently processes about 70 percent of the world’s rare earths and controls a major share of global copper and lithium refining capacity. Western governments are now trying to diversify away from Chinese supply chains amid rising tensions.
Argentina, with its vast mineral reserves, has emerged as a key player in this strategy. The country is already a major producer of lithium and is positioning itself as a copper hub through projects like Glencore’s expansion.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.