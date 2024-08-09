Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

BPH Energy

BPH:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Uranium Investing

Denison Moving Forward at Phoenix, Targeting Uranium Production by 2027/2028

Denison Mines is midway through a two year plan to make a final investment decision for the Phoenix uranium deposit, with first production targeted for 2027 to 2028.

"Uranium" beside green arrow pointing up.
Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock

Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) commented on "significant" advancements at its Phoenix uranium deposit following the completion of a feasibility study in June 2023.

The company is now halfway through a two year plan to reach a final investment decision, with the first phase of production targeted for 2027 to 2028. According to CEO David Cates, over 30 percent of total engineering is complete.

"Our rapid engineering progress is possible because we have built off of the systematic and rigorous technical evaluation and de-risking work that was incorporated into the feasibility study,” he said in a Thursday (August 8) press release.

Phoenix is located at the Wheeler River project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, a uranium hotspot.

Cates noted that the feasibility study accounts for the cost inflation that affected the mining sector from 2021 to 2023, while also integrating lessons from the environmental assessment process, which Denison went through in 2022.

Engineering and long-lead procurement efforts are progressing well, in line with the company’s project plans.

Denison has also gotten support for Wheeler River from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous parties, and is making progress on finalizing an environmental impact statement (EIS), project permitting and licensing.

"Based on feedback received to date, we are optimistic that the EIS review process is nearing completion,” Cates said.

Financially, the Denison CEO emphasized that the company remains in a strong position. It reported a debt-free balance sheet at the end of the year's second quarter, as well as working capital and investments equivalent to nearly 95 percent of Denison's share of the initial CAPEX laid out in the feasibility study for Phoenix.

Denison is also making progress outside of Phoenix and Wheeler River. Cates said the company is carrying out field studies and evaluations at both the Tthe Heldeth Túé and Midwest Main deposits, also in the Athabasca Basin.

It recently coordinated with nuclear fuel cycle leader Orano Group to complete an inaugural field test of in-situ recovery (IRS) mining at Midwest Main. The test provided preliminary validation that the deposit has the characteristics necessary for an ISR operation. The focus is now on completing a preliminary economic assessment within the year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:DML
uranium stocksuranium investingtsx stocksUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.