- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Denison Moving Forward at Phoenix, Targeting Uranium Production by 2027/2028
Denison Mines is midway through a two year plan to make a final investment decision for the Phoenix uranium deposit, with first production targeted for 2027 to 2028.
Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) commented on "significant" advancements at its Phoenix uranium deposit following the completion of a feasibility study in June 2023.
The company is now halfway through a two year plan to reach a final investment decision, with the first phase of production targeted for 2027 to 2028. According to CEO David Cates, over 30 percent of total engineering is complete.
"Our rapid engineering progress is possible because we have built off of the systematic and rigorous technical evaluation and de-risking work that was incorporated into the feasibility study,” he said in a Thursday (August 8) press release.
Phoenix is located at the Wheeler River project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, a uranium hotspot.
Cates noted that the feasibility study accounts for the cost inflation that affected the mining sector from 2021 to 2023, while also integrating lessons from the environmental assessment process, which Denison went through in 2022.
Engineering and long-lead procurement efforts are progressing well, in line with the company’s project plans.
Denison has also gotten support for Wheeler River from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous parties, and is making progress on finalizing an environmental impact statement (EIS), project permitting and licensing.
"Based on feedback received to date, we are optimistic that the EIS review process is nearing completion,” Cates said.
Financially, the Denison CEO emphasized that the company remains in a strong position. It reported a debt-free balance sheet at the end of the year's second quarter, as well as working capital and investments equivalent to nearly 95 percent of Denison's share of the initial CAPEX laid out in the feasibility study for Phoenix.
Denison is also making progress outside of Phoenix and Wheeler River. Cates said the company is carrying out field studies and evaluations at both the Tthe Heldeth Túé and Midwest Main deposits, also in the Athabasca Basin.
It recently coordinated with nuclear fuel cycle leader Orano Group to complete an inaugural field test of in-situ recovery (IRS) mining at Midwest Main. The test provided preliminary validation that the deposit has the characteristics necessary for an ISR operation. The focus is now on completing a preliminary economic assessment within the year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.