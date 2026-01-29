The Conversation (0)
January 29, 2026
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
31 August 2025
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
1h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 December 2025
Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 November 2025
Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 November 2025
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November 2025
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Basin Energy Eyes Uranium Growth in Europe After Sweden Policy Shift
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is positioning for growth following Sweden’s significant shift in uranium policy, a move the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse, says has major implications not only for the company, but also for Europe’s broader energy strategy. In an interview with the Investing... Keep Reading...
27 January
American Uranium Exec Outlines Lo Herma ISR Progress, Resource Update
American Uranium (ASX:AMU,OTCID:AMUIF) Executive Director Bruce Lane says recent test work at the company’s Lo Herma uranium project in Wyoming has delivered an important proof of concept for its in situ recovery (ISR) development plans. The testing focused on validating aquifer performance, a... Keep Reading...
27 January
Standard Uranium CEO Outlines Athabasca Exploration Plans and Uranium Market Outlook
Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF) is advancing an ambitious exploration strategy in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, according to CEO and Chairman Jon Bey, who spoke with the Investing News Network at the 2026 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.The company is preparing for a... Keep Reading...
23 January
Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project
Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that MMCAP International Inc. SPC (‘MMCAP’) and certain other strategic investors (together the ‘Strategic Investors’) will provide funding of C$10 million for a 19.7% interest in the Company’s... Keep Reading...
21 January
Laramide Exits Kazakhstan Uranium Project After Government Policy Shifts
Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has pulled out of a greenfield uranium exploration venture in Kazakhstan, citing policy changes that it says have effectively shut the door on economically viable foreign investment in the country’s uranium sector.The Toronto-based company announced on... Keep Reading...
