VIDEO — Uranium and Section 232: What We Learned and What’s Next

What’s next for the uranium sector after Section 232? The Investing News Network asked uranium CEOs and executives to share their thoughts.









US President Donald Trump’s decision on Section 232 has been a key topic of discussion in the uranium space since it was announced in mid-July.

In the aftermath of the news, the Investing News Network asked uranium CEOs and executives to share their opinions on Trump’s comments.

Watch the video above for thoughts from:

Craig Parry, president, CEO and director at IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF)

Peter G. Dasler, president, CEO and director at CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF)

Daniel Major, CEO at GoviEx Uranium (TSX:GXU,OTCQX:GVXXF)

Travis McPherson, vice president corporate development at NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dev Randhawa, chairman and CEO at Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF)

John Borshoff, managing director and CEO at Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL,OTCQX:DYLLF)

