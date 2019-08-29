VIDEO — 7 Experts Break Down Top Uranium Misconceptions

The uranium space is opaque and can be difficult for investors to understand. Here, seven experts explain common uranium misconceptions.









The uranium space is notoriously opaque and can be difficult for investors to understand.

To learn more about the market, the Investing News Network asked CEOs and other executives to explain common misconceptions about uranium. From pricing to stockpiles, seven experts shared their knowledge about uranium and provided clarity on the main factors impacting the space.

Watch the video above to learn about those concepts from:

Craig Parry, president, CEO and director at IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF)

Peter G. Dasler, president, CEO and director at CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF)

Daniel Major, CEO at GoviEx Uranium (TSX:GXU,OTCQX:GVXXF)

Travis McPherson, vice president corporate development at NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dev Randhawa, chairman and CEO at Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF)

John Borshoff, managing director and CEO at Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL,OTCQX:DYLLF)

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: IsoEnergy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.