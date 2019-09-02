VIDEO — What Will Move Uranium? Execs Weigh in on Key Price Drivers

What’s next for uranium prices? The Investing News Network asked uranium CEOs and executives to share their forecast on prices.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Uranium prices have been depressed in recent years, and investors and industry experts have been closely watching factors that could drive them higher.

To learn more about what’s ahead, the Investing News Network asked uranium CEOs and executives to share their forecast on prices.

Watch the video above to learn about predictions from:

Craig Parry, president, CEO and director at IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF)

Peter G. Dasler, president, CEO and director at CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF)

Daniel Major, CEO at GoviEx Uranium (TSX:GXU,OTCQX:GVXXF)

Travis McPherson, vice president corporate development at NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dev Randhawa, chairman and CEO at Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF)

John Borshoff, managing director and CEO at Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL,OTCQX:DYLLF)

Rick Rule of Sprott (TSX:SII)

For more expert opinions on uranium, click here to watch insiders break down common misconceptions about the industry.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: IsoEnergy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.