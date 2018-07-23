A Look at Historical Copper Prices

Copper prices have slumped in months, but historical copper prices have been trending upward for decades. Here’s why.











Copper prices have trended downward in 2018, with supply disruptions seen the previous year largely absent from the market.

But interestingly the long-term picture for copper prices looks quite different. In recent years, the red metal has rebounded after a downtrend from about 2011 to 2015, and over the last few decades prices have increased even more dramatically.

Case in point: as of mid-July, copper prices were down over 10 percent year-to-date, but up more than 200 percent since 2000. Although this major increase doesn’t account for inflation, it is still a sizeable gain. What’s more, copper prices were more or less on the rise during the latter half of the 20th century.

So what’s the best way to view historical copper prices? According to Stefan Ioannou of Cormark Securities, it’s most pragmatic to look at historical copper prices since the 1970s or 1980s. That’s because of one key factor that brought major changes to the industry: the rise of modern heap-leach technology.

Leaching has long been used in mining operations, but the method in its modern form didn’t start gaining popularity until around 1980.

“That fundamentally changed the way we mine copper,” Ioannou said. “Up until then, a lot of copper mining was for the most part focused on sulfide mineralization producing a copper concentrate that you’d send to a smelter. With heap-leach technology, all of a sudden the giant porphyries [and] the oxidized caps associated with large porphyries down in South America became viable.”

That sounds like good news for increasing copper supply, but as Ioannou noted, large-scale deposits are often low grade, meaning that they’re more costly to mine despite relatively cheap heap-leaching methods. That’s no doubt had an effect on copper prices.

“The change we’ve seen in the industry is that the price of copper has gone up … because the cost to produce a pound of copper has gone up. They sort of go hand in hand,” he said.

While Ioannou stated that supply and demand dynamics are the main driver behind copper prices, he also noted that grades and production costs are factors as well. Demand for copper keeps growing, and he suggested that since “the low-hanging fruit has been mined,” miners must increasingly go after more difficult, large, low-grade and costly deposits to meet that need.

“The price of copper dictates how low you can go on the grade,” he said, “Back pre-1970s, I’m guessing a lot of copper was coming from a lot higher-grade mines … as we’ve been mining more and more of these large-scale deposits that are low grade, the cost on a per-pound basis has gone up.”

What else has driven historical copper prices?

Many supply and demand factors have contributed to the movement of historical copper prices over the years. For example, a report from the US Geological Survey notes that the Vietnam War meant strong demand in the mid-1960s and early 1970s, leading to price controls to limit domestic copper prices.

More recently, the US Geological Survey states that in 1998, “[t]he constant dollar copper price in 1998 fell to the lowest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” while an earlier production boom in the 1980s led prices to fall on the back of resulting oversupply.

Global demand for copper is currently dominated by China, and those following the resource market will no doubt remember a large spike in Chinese demand that sent prices for copper and other commodities soaring in recent years. China is still a strong copper demand driver, and it’s been predicted that the country’s consumption of refined copper will increase by 3.3 percent in 2018.

However, US tariffs on China could impact the Asian nation’s copper demand moving forward. Escalation of the trade war between the two countries has dampened prices for metals like copper, and analysts have noted that the country’s infrastructure and property sectors, both of which require large amounts of copper and other commodities, “are also showing signs of weakness.” In addition, the Chinese government is looking to “rein in credit growth in the economy.”

What’s next for copper?

Interestingly, some take another view on the historical performance of the copper price. Richard Schodde, managing director at MinEx Consulting, gave a presentation on the subject back in 2010 that looks at a longer time frame. On that scale, historical copper prices have actually dropped significantly.

Schodde told the Investing News Network by email that real copper prices have dropped 50 percent over the past 100 years, and that production costs have also fallen due to economies of scale and advances in mining and processing technologies.

That might not sound like good news for copper, but Schodde views the drop as a good thing overall. He predicts that the industry will continue to innovate in order to exploit lower-grade deposits and meet growing global demand for copper.

In the short term, copper price forecasts are a bit grim due to market uncertainties created by US economic policy, including the trade war between the US and China. However, there is hope for demand recovery from Brazil as its economy bounces back.

Based on these historical copper prices, where do you think the red metal is headed?

This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.

Securities Disclosure: I, Amanda Kay, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.