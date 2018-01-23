American Cannabis Stocks

Investing in cannabis stocks has opened a new venue for investors to enter a rapidly expanding market, set to meet several potential catalysts in its development. Canada has dominated the worldwide market as far as the progress from companies in this space, but the US shows a lot of potential for investors.

As more states join the cannabis legalization movement the potential of gains increases for investors. The state of California alone, which officially began the legal sale of recreational cannabis on January 1, 2018, is set to make 7 billion a year, according to Fortune.

Investors looking to enter the booming US market with cannabis stocks have a rigorous job ahead of themselves, as the public market in this sector can be really volatile in the turnout of new companies. Adding to all of this turmoil cannabis in the US is still illegal in a federal sense under the under the Controlled Substance Act.

Agritek Holdings (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Agritek is a real estate investor dedicated to the cannabis sector, they also act as consultants for a variety of cannabis brands like California Premiums, Hemp Pops and MicroDose Strips, all offering different types of products.

As part of a letter to shareholders, CEO Michael Friedman said this year the company plans to keep up their momentum from their most recent acquisitions. Moving forward the company is working on the expansion of their developing facilities. “The current year is expected to be a busy year of development and expansion of our multi-pronged real estate and branding company catering to the marijuana industry,” Friedman wrote in his letter.

American Cannabis Company (OTC:AMMJ)

This company brings their expertise to other players in the cannabis space offering business planning and market assessment services. The company also sells ancillary products focused on this specific market. So far this year, the company has signed two new contracts with cannabis clients focused on the state of California.

AmeriCann (OTCQX:ACAN)

AmeriCann is an agricultural technology company working on the consultation, design, construction, and financing of facilities for approved and licensed marijuana operators throughout the United States. The company is currently engaged in three facility projects, in three separate states, Denver, Massachusetts, and Illinois. As part of their year-end update filing, the company explained the entire cannabis industry faces four direct obstacles including a scarcity of experts as more markets open up to the growing market.

“Many cannabis entrepreneurs do not have access to the capital required to build the infrastructure required to meet growing demand and sales projections. Traditional sources of financing, such as banks, are not available currently to cannabis producers and retailers,” AmeriCann said.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena is a traditional biopharmaceutical company working on their pipeline of drug products. However, their APD371 candidate is an orally available product harnessing the cannabinoid-2 receptor seeking to treat visceral pain, directly associated with Crohn’s disease.

As part of their third-quarter results from 2017, the company updated shareholders on the progress of APD371. This program is currently in the phase two stage of development, the company is expecting data from this program in the first quarter of 2018.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW is another traditional pharma company trading on the NASDAQ exchange. One of their main areas of focus is the treatment epilepsy conditions with their lead cannabinoid product candidate, Epidiolex. GW is currently evaluating this candidate against Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis and infantile spasms.

In December of 2017, the company announced it had been accepted for its New Drug Application (NDA) application for Epidiolex with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

This company’s focus on cannabis comes through the acquisition of industrial real estate assets for the growth of medical cannabis. “Concurrently with our acquisition of these properties, we enter into leases with the state-licensed growers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements,” the company said.

As part of their third quarter financial results, the company announced detailed updates for facilities it held in Maryland, New York, and Minnesota. They also revealed there was an ongoing review for $100 million worth of new potential properties.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY)

Their work with cannabis relates to the development of pharmaceutical cannabinoids. Their pipeline in this area currently holds two candidates involved in a variety of trials. The most advanced includes treatments for childhood absence epilepsy and infantile spasm through a cannabidiol oral solution.

During the month of December 2017, the company provided two updates for their cannabinoids programs. First, Insys announced the start of its phase 2 clinical study for their CBD oral solution against childhood absence epilepsy. The company then announced the FDA had granted it a Fast Track designation for their Prader-Willi syndrome treatment. Insys plans to start the clinical development program for this candidate in their 2018 first quarter.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec completed a phase 1 clinical trial of their Accordion Pill platform in combination with CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). “The study results showed that AP-CBD/THC had significant improvements in exposure of CBD (290 percent – 330 percent) and THC (25 percent – 50 percent) compared with Sativex,” the company explained.

In January the company announced it had obtained a Canadian patent for their Accordion Pill.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba is a specialty pharma company working on pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments. Their pipeline of candidates holds two cannabis-related products in various trials for different diseases like Fragile X Syndrome and Tourette Syndrome.

As part of an update to shareholders on their 2018 goals, the company announced it would refocus on rare neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was encouraged by the data from the recent ZYN002 clinical data it obtained.

“We plan to initiate a pivotal study for ZYN002 in FXS that should read out in 2019, initiate two new Phase 2 studies in refractory epilepsies, and initiate a Phase 2 program with ZYN001 in Tourette Syndrome,” Armando Anido, Zynerba’s chairman and CEO.

Is there an American cannabis stock you think should be on this list? Let us know in the comments — we’ll be updating it in the future.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.