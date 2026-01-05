RYTHM

NASDAQ:RYM

RYTHM's portfolio of hemp-derived THC products delivers well-being to millions of Americans every year, and its brands are among the most recognized and trusted names in the cannabis and hemp industries, including RYTHM, incredibles, Dogwalkers, Beboe, Señorita THC Margaritas, &Shine, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green. RYTHM products are rooted in quality, safety and innovation and are available in thousands of physical locations and online channels. The Company is deeply committed to shaping THC experiences that enhance the daily lives of American consumers.
