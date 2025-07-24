AdvisorShare Pure US Cannabis ETF

The investment seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the marijuana and hemp business in the United States and in derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. It will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences industry group within the health care sector. The fund is non-diversified.