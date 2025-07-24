Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

To achieve HMMJs investment objectives, HMMJ invests and holds the equity securities of the Constituent Issuers in substantially the same proportion as its Underlying Index. These securities, which could include ADRs, will be listed on stock exchanges in North America, and will be equity securities of life sciences companies, and other companies, with significant business activities in the marijuana industry. HMMJ seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the North American Marijuana Index, net of expenses. The North American Marijuana Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly listed companies with significant business activities in the marijuana industry.