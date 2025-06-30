Crypto Market Recap: Metaplanet Buys 1,005 Bitcoin, REX to Launch Solana Staking ETF
Elsewhere in the crypto space, shares of Hong Kong's OSL Group jumped after the company announced its acquisition of Banxa.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 30) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at US$107,538, up 0.2 percent in the last 24 hours. The day's range for the cryptocurrency brought a low of US$106,831 and a high of US$107,802 at the opening bell.
Bitcoin price performance, June 27, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
Ethereum (ETH) closed at US$2,510.38, up by 3.1 percent over the past 24 hours and its highest valuation of the day. Its lowest valuation on Monday was US$2,443.56.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) was priced at US$156.95, up by 4.1 percent over 24 hours. Its highest valuation as of Monday was US$158.34, and its lowest was US$150.53.
- XRP was trading for US$2.29, up by 5.5 percent in 24 hours and its highest valuation on Monday. The cryptocurrency's lowest valuation was US$2.17.
- Sui (SUI) is trading at US$2.82, showing an increaseof 0.5 percent over the past 24 hours. Its lowest valuation was US$2.75, and its highest valuation was US$2.83.
- Cardano (ADA) is priced at US$0.5829, up by 4.8 percent in the last 24 hours and its highest valuation of the day. Its lowest valuation on Monday was US$0.5589.
Today's crypto news to know
REX to launch Solana staking ETF this week
The REX-Osprey Solana and Staking ETF is set to launch on Wednesday (July 2), as confirmed by issuer REX Shares on Monday. Analysts had predicted this news was imminent just days before its release.
This fund, the first US-staked cryptocurrency ETF, will enable investors to hold Solana and generate yield through staking, potentially fostering wider institutional adoption of cryptocurrency.
REX’s launch comes after thoughtful consideration by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The commission had previously asserted that the company’s unique C-Corp business structure could be in conflict with Rule 6c-11 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs how ETFs operate and are regulated. REX updated its prospectus with positive feedback, securing regulatory approval for the fund.
OSL soars after buying Canadian crypto firm Banxa
OSL Group (HKEX:0863), a Hong Kong-listed digital asset platform, saw its shares spike 10 percent after announcing it had acquired Canadian crypto payments firm Banxa. The acquisition supports OSL’s ambitious global expansion strategy, which includes applying for stablecoin licenses as new regulatory frameworks emerge.
Finance Chief Ivan Wong explained that acquiring Banxa would enhance OSL’s cross-border payments capabilities and boost its role in the growing stablecoin market.
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill, set to take effect on August 1, is a major catalyst for this expansion, with Chinese giants already showing interest. OSL is already licensed in Australia, with deals in Japan, Europe and Indonesia soon to close. The company aims to be a key stablecoin issuer in Asia and beyond.
Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin treasury with fresh bond issuance
Tokyo-based Metaplanet (OTCQX:MTPLF,TSE:3350) has added another 1,005 BTC to its corporate treasury, pushing its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. To further build its crypto war chest, the company announced a zero-interest bond issuance worth US$208 million, designed to finance additional Bitcoin purchases.
Metaplanet is well known for its aggressive Bitcoin strategy, which has made it one of the world’s largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. Just last week, the hotel and investment firm raised US$515 million through an equity issuance to support its Bitcoin ambitions.
At current market prices around, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash is worth well over US$1.4 billion.
The Blockchain Group expands Bitcoin holdings and capital pool
Paris-based the Blockchain Group has further strengthened its Bitcoin treasury with the purchase of 60 BTC for around 5.5 million euros, boosting its holdings to 1,788 BTC.
The firm also raised about 600,000 euros by exercising warrants, allowing it to buy an additional 6 BTC.
Blockstream CEO Adam Back invested in the firm’s share offering, subscribing to over 2.1 million new shares, while French asset manager TOBAM contributed nearly 143,000 euros, supporting the purchase of 13 more BTC.
The company conducted an “ATM-type” capital increase with TOBAM, raising 4.1 million euros to fund 41 BTC.
Altogether, the Blockchain Group has secured a BTC yield of roughly 1,270 percent so far this year, with gains amounting to about 46.7 million euros.
Backed Finance launches tokenized stock product
Backed Finance, a company focused on bridging traditional financial assets like stocks and ETFs onto blockchain through tokenization, announced the launch of its tokenized stocks product, xStocks, on Monday.
60 stocks are now accessible on Bybit, Kraken and several Solana DeFi protocols, providing users with exposure to traditional stocks through blockchain infrastructure.
"xStocks represent a monumental leap forward in democratizing access to financial markets," said Adam Levi, co-founder of Backed, in a press release. "By bringing familiar assets onto the blockchain with unprecedented accessibility, we are not just bridging traditional finance and DeFi; we are building the foundational blocks for a truly open, efficient, and inclusive global financial system where everyone can participate in wealth creation."
Chainlink rolls out Automated Compliance Engine
Chainlink announced an early access rollout of its Automated Compliance Engine on Monday.
Built on the Chainlink Runtime Environment and launched in collaboration with Apex Group, GLEIF and ERC-3643 Association, the system automates the process of checking and enforcing financial rules for both traditional and blockchain-based financial activities, making it easier for established financial institutions to use new blockchain technologies in a compliant and safe way.
Topnotch Crypto launches adaptive yield contracts
Topnotch Crypto has launched its new adaptive yield contracts, which the company says are aimed at helping crypto investors maintain returns despite ongoing market volatility.
The contracts use proprietary predictive yield-switching artificial intelligence to automatically rotate customer funds between cloud mining and staking, depending on which is more profitable in real time.
The company’s strategy analyzes a range of on-chain data, from network congestion to staking rates, to continuously optimize yields. Unlike many passive strategies, the adaptive yield approach gives investors exposure to multiple cryptocurrencies to spread out risk. Another highlight is Topnotch’s use of geothermal and solar energy, which helps keep costs down while supporting sustainability goals.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Beyond Bitcoin: An Investor's Guide to the Altcoin Landscape ›
- Crypto Market Forecast: Top Trends for Crypto in 2025 ›
- 13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025) ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto Mining Stocks ›
- Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in 2024 ›