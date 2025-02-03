- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Crypto Market Recap: Trump Tariff Turmoil
US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China weighed on cryptocurrencies over the weekend, pushing Bitcoin to three week low.
Here is a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (February 3) as of 12:15 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin is trading at US$95,283, reflecting a 3.83 percent decrease from the previous close.
The day's trading range saw a high of US$99,393 and a low of US$91,995.
Ethereum is priced at US$2,603.68, marking a 15.3 percent decline from the prior close. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$3,100.16 and a low of US$2,331.05.
Altcoin price update
Solana is currently valued at US$198.20, experiencing a 5.79 percent decrease. So far the cryptocurrency has seen a high for the day of US$213.99, and a low of US$181.14.
XRP stands at US$2.40, down by 14.59 percent, with an intraday high of US$2.84 and a low of US$1.98.
Sui is trading at US$3.16, a 13.43 percent drop, with a high of US$3.68 and a low of US$2.64.
Cardano is priced at US$0.7156, reflecting an 18.38 percent decline, with a high of US$0.8808 and a low of US$0.5642.
Bitcoin ETF daily inflows and outflows
The following Bitcoin ETFs reported these daily inflows and outflows on Monday:
- iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT): Priced at US$57.71, a decrease of 3.37 percent. The fund's assets under management (AUM) stand at US$2.42 billion, with a daily volume of 41.26 million shares.
- Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:FBTC): Trading at US$88.64, down 3.35 percent. AUM are US$351.97 million, with 3.9 million shares traded daily.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (ARCA:GBTC): Priced at US$80.41, a 3.33 percent decrease. The fund manages US$235.42 million in assets, with a daily volume of 2.87 million shares.
- ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:ARKB): Currently at US$101.33, down 3.29 percent. The AUM are US$123.83 million, with 1.2 million shares traded daily.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (ARCA:BTC): Trading at US$45.01, a 3.29 percent decrease. The fund's assets under management total US$58.85 million, with a daily volume of 1.29 million shares.
Crypto news to know
The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant declines following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Bitcoin's price fell to a three week low, with other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and XRP also seeing substantial drops.
Analysts attribute the market downturn to investor concerns over escalating global trade tensions and their potential impact on global economic stability. The tariffs have led to a selloff in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies as traders seek safer investments amid the uncertainty.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
