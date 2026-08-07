Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Aug. 07, 2026 01:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Senate Republican leaders have postponed a vote on the CLARITY Act until September after failing to reach a bipartisan time agreement with Democrats prior to the August recess.
Ian Hutchinson / Unsplash
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (August 7) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$64,929.85, trading 0.3 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin hit a new high for August, rising alongside stocks as markets reacted to the latest US jobs numbers, which indicate the labor market may be weakening faster than previously thought, making a September rate hike less likely.
Simon-Peter Massabni said Bitcoin is in a period of “quiet accumulation." Despite significant geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent concerns over monetary policy, the industry maintains positive momentum.
“Spot Bitcoin funds are preparing to record their best week in terms of inflows since last May, having managed to attract more than US$750 million up until yesterday’s session, according to SoSo Value data,” Massabni, who is head of business development at XS.com, wrote in an emailed statement.
He continued:
“The network is also witnessing somewhat noticeably increasing activity, as the 100-day moving average for the number of new addresses on the Bitcoin network since around last May stands at about 285 thousand addresses, according to Coin Metrics figures.
“With whale accumulation gradually increasing on the network, the number of addresses holding 10,000 Bitcoin or more reached 1,960 addresses, representing an increase of 17 addresses from one month ago, and three addresses on a weekly basis, according to BGeometrics figures.”
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, August 7, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$1,917.06, trading 0.1 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.02, trading 2 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$73.88, trading 0.4 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Senate delays CLARITY Act vote until September recess ends
- Tether launches tokenization platform in Saudi Arabia
- Grayscale XRP Trust ETF sells US$180 million in XRP during H1
- Taurus and MPCH partner for secure US custody
Senate delays CLARITY Act vote until September recess ends
Senate Republican leaders have postponed a vote on the CLARITY Act until after lawmakers return from their August recess. Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that procedural hurdles forced the delay.
"The Dems insisted on no Clarity vote. We’re getting that queued up first thing (when) we come back in September," Thune stated, as first reported by Politico on Thursday (August 6).
Senate Democrats refused to sign off on a time agreement, demanding continued negotiations over government ethics rules for the Trump family's crypto businesses, law enforcement concerns and commodities oversight.
The postponement stalls efforts to establish a comprehensive US regulatory framework for digital assets. In an email, Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) CEO Ji Hun Kim called the delay disappointing, warning that "every day without such a framework pushes American users and builders offshore and leaves consumers at risk." Kim said the council will continue working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to pass market structure legislation.
Thune plans to file cloture on the bill to tee it up for immediate consideration when the Senate reconvenes next month.
“There has been tremendous progress on the Clarity Act thanks to the efforts of so many. While the postponement is disappointing, the direction has not changed,” Kim noted, also stating:
“CCI remains committed to ensuring the U.S. enacts comprehensive market structure legislation that protects Americans. Every day without such a framework pushes American users and builders offshore and leaves consumers at risk.
“Our efforts will not stop here. CCI will keep working with Senators on both sides of the aisle, their staff, and the Administration until the Clarity Act is signed into law.”
Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, expressed conviction that the industry will be fine despite the delay, citing remarks by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins.
In an interview with CNBC last week, Atkins stated that the commission is “ready, willing, and able to come out with rules that address the same issues (as) Clarity.”
While SEC rule-making offers a faster, more pro-innovation boost than legislation, Hougan believes any risk of a future administration reversing those rules is rendered moot by the unstoppable momentum of adoption.
Tether launches tokenization platform in Saudi Arabia
Stablecoin issuer Tether announced plans to expand its real-world asset tokenization business into Saudi Arabia by bringing institutional-grade real estate assets onchain.
Tether will deploy its Hadron platform, originally launched in 2024 to simplify token issuance, to manage digital real estate tokens for Saudi Arabian institutional investors. The company plans to expand Hadron's operating model beyond real estate into energy, infrastructure, finance and other real-world asset sectors.
Saudi Arabia is exploring tokenization technology as part of its "Vision 2030" strategy to reduce economic dependence on crude oil and modernize financial services.
Grayscale XRP Trust ETF sells US$180 million in XRP during H1
SEC filings reveal that the Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (ARCA:GXRP) sold over US$180 million worth of XRP during the first half of 2026. The fund reduced its total holdings from 122.23 million XRP at the end of 2025 to 55.04 million XRP as of June 30. Grayscale sold 103.41 million XRP tokens to generate US$180.78 million for investor share redemptions.
The total market value of the fund's XRP holdings dropped from US$223.36 million in December 2025 to US$57.41 million by the end of June. Grayscale recorded a US$34.16 million realized loss on token sales for share redemptions alongside a US$17.47 million unrealized loss on its remaining inventory.
The trust incurred an additional US$39,000 realized loss from selling tokens to cover operational sponsor fees.
Taurus and MPCH partner for secure US custody
Digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus and MPCH, a dual-use cryptographic infrastructure and cybersecurity company, have partnered to expand secure, US-based digital asset custody infrastructure for financial institutions and other regulated organizations. According to a press release, MPCH will provide a secured, dedicated environment within its high-security US facilities to host Taurus’s hardware security module (HSM)-based custody platform.
Taurus will retain control over its HSM technology and cryptographic operations, while leveraging MPCH’s infrastructure, which is designed to meet high standards for security, governance and resilience.
The HSM-based custody approach allows institutions to test and adopt new post-quantum signature algorithms within a protected hardware boundary, supporting future cryptographic upgrades without replacing their entire architecture.
The deployment is intended for banks, custodians, exchanges, enterprises and government agencies that need secure infrastructure hosted domestically to address requirements for data residency and operational sovereignty.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
From Your Site Articles
- Crypto Market Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast ›
- Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies ›
- 15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026 ›
- Beyond Bitcoin: An Investor's Guide to the Altcoin Landscape ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto Mining Stocks ›
Related Articles Around the Web
https://x.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Outlook Reports world
Featured Blockchain Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.