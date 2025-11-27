Grayscale XRP Trust ETF ("GXRP" or the "Fund"), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“40 Act”), and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. GXRP is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. GXRP is not suitable for an investor who cannot afford to the loss of the entire investment. An investment in GXRP is not a direct investment in XRP.