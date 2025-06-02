Crypto Market Recap: Circle Targets US$7.2 Billion IPO, BitoPro Silent on Hack
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Strategy continued to acquire Bitcoin, boosting its holdings to nearly 3 percent of all mined BTC.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 2) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin and Ethereum price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$104,369 as markets wrapped, down 0.7 percent in 24 hours. The day's range for the cryptocurrency brought a low of US$103,984 and a high of US$104,589.
Bitcoin performance, June 2, 2025.
Chart via TradingView.
After hitting nearly US$103,100 on May 31, Bitcoin held above US$104,500 to close its weekly candle.
The cryptocurrency traded around US$104,000 on Monday as uncertainty continued to plague centralized and decentralized markets in the final month of the second quarter.
Crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades identified the mid-range level around US$99,600 and a resistance area near US$108,000 as key zones to watch for potential reversal signals during the first week of June. He emphasized that early June moves may be "fakeouts," with the real trend emerging afterward.
Ethereum (ETH) finished the trading day at US$2,533.47, a 0.4 percent increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$2,494.99 and saw a daily high of US$2,555.62.
Altcoin price update
- Solana (SOL) closed at US$152.44, down 2.1 percent over 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$152.34 in the final minutes of trading and reached a high of US$154.27.
- XRP is trading at US$2.16, reflecting a 0.1 percent decrease over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached a daily low of US$2.14 and a high of US$2.17.
- Sui (SUI) peaked at US$3.28, showing a decreaseof 0.2 percent over the past 24 hours. Its lowest valuation on Monday was US$3.25, and its highest was US$3.32.
- Cardano (ADA) is trading at US$0.6724, down 0.8 percent over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price of the day was US$0.6708, and it reached a high of US$0.6776.
Today's crypto news to know
Circle aims for US$7.2 billion valuation in expanded US IPO
Stablecoin issuer Circle is aiming for a US$7.2 billion valuation in its upsized initial public offering (IPO), signaling strong investor interest amid a friendlier US regulatory environment under President Donald Trump.
The company and its backers now hope to raise up to US$896 million by offering 32 million shares.
Circle’s USDC, the world’s second largest stablecoin, is expected to benefit from pending legislation that could drive more institutional adoption. The firm reported a 55 percent jump in reserve income for Q1, reaching nearly US$558 million, though this was offset by a 68 percent surge in distribution and transaction costs.
Circle’s primary distribution partner is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), with others contributing to global reach. The IPO is being led by JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).
Circle will trade under the ticker symbol "CRCL" on the NYSE later this week.
BitoPro possibly hacked for US$11 million, exchange silent
Taiwan’s BitoPro exchange may have suffered a major breach on May 8, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT, with over US$11.5 million in crypto drained from its hot wallets.
The attackers allegedly compromised wallets across Ethereum, Solana, Tron and Polygon, then funneled the assets through mixers like Tornado Cash and Wasabi Wallet to cover their tracks.
BitoPro has yet to publicly acknowledge the breach, instead citing routine “system maintenance” as the reason for service disruptions last month. The exchange remains quiet on its official channels despite mounting evidence of a hack.
BitoPro, operated by BitoGroup, has served Taiwan’s crypto market since 2018, and continues to process over US$20 million in daily volume.
Lubin credits Saylor for inspiring Ethereum treasury push
Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin says a conversation with Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor prompted him to explore the creation of a treasury firm focused on Ether, according to Bloomberg.
Inspired by Saylor’s success turning Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) into a leveraged Bitcoin proxy, Lubin launched a new initiative through SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET), raising US$425 million to buy Ether.
Lubin, who is now chair of SharpLink, expects to raise even more capital through share offerings and bonds — mirroring Saylor’s approach, but with a focus on Ethereum.
Following the announcement, SharpLink’s share price soared over 1,000 percent in just a few days. Lubin believes this will spark a wave of similar Ether-focused strategies and drive institutional demand.
While Bitcoin has enjoyed a clearer investment narrative as “digital gold,” Lubin argues Ether’s broader utility is underappreciated and ripe for a narrative shift.
Saylor's Strategy boosts Bitcoin holdings by 705 BTC
Strategy acquired another 705 BTC for US$75.1 million between May 26 and May 30.
The latest purchases were made at an average price of US$106,495 per coin, and followed the sale of 3,750 Class A shares between May 22 and 29 by Strategy director Jarrod Patten, worth nearly US$1.4 million.
According to Strategy’s data, the latest purchase brought its year-to-date BTC yield to 16.9 percent. The company's quarter-to-date BTC yield is now 5.4 percent. Strategy is looking to reach a BTC yield target of 25 percent year-to-date by the end of 2025. The company previously targeted a 15 percent yield, but increased it on May 1.
Strategy now holds 581,000 BTC, or 2.9 percent of all Bitcoin that have been mined to date.
Metaplanet buys more Bitcoin, holdings top US$930 million
Japan’s Metaplanet (TSE:3350,OTCQX:MTPLF) has acquired another 1,088 BTC, pushing its total Bitcoin stash past 8,888 coins — now worth over US$930 million. The latest purchase cost the firm US$117.5 million, bringing its average BTC acquisition price to just over US$108,000 per coin. Since adopting its Bitcoin treasury policy in April 2024, Metaplanet has rapidly climbed the ranks of corporate BTC holders and is now the largest in Asia.
The company recently raised US$50 million through zero-interest bonds to finance its latest round of acquisitions without issuing new stock. Year-to-date, Metaplanet reports a 66 percent return on its BTC holdings, and it has added over 7,000 coins in 2025 alone. The firm is targeting a total of 10,000 BTC by year end.
Tether enhances gold-backed token
Tether's gold-backed token, Tether Gold (XAU₮), has been enhanced with an omnichain version, XAU₮0.
It is now available on the Open Network (TON) blockchain. This move enables the trading of digital gold and deepens the collaboration between Tether and TON. XAU₮, Tether’s original gold token, is available as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and a TRC-20 token on TRON. The new version leverages LayerZero's OFT standard to facilitate native movement across multiple blockchains without wrapping or redeploying new tokens on each chain.
According to Tether’s Q1 attestation report, it has over 7.7 metric tons of physical gold backing the XAUT stablecoin.
MAS orders crypto firms to halt overseas services
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, has ordered local crypto service providers to stop offering digital token services to overseas markets by June 30.
The directive came in response to industry feedback on a proposed regulatory framework for Digital Token Service Providers (DTSPs) under the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSM Act), passed in April 2022.
The act requires DTSPs with overseas operations to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards, even if they do not offer services within Singapore.
“DTSPs which are subject to a licensing requirement under section 137 of the FSM Act must suspend or cease carrying on a business of providing DT services outside Singapore by 30 June 2025,” MAS wrote.
MAS states that any Singapore-incorporated company, individual or partnership that provides DT services outside Singapore must either cease operations or obtain a license when the DTSP provisions come into force.
Companies found violating the laws will be subject to hefty fines of up to 250,000 Singaporean dollars (US$200,000) and imprisonment of up to three years. Firms licensed or exempted under the Securities and Futures Act, Financial Advisors Act or Payment Services Act may continue to operate without conflicting with the new rules.
