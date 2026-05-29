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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 29, 2026 08:28AM PST
The comprehensive report, compiled by SGS Panamá Control Services, has completed its final stage of technical analysis and cross-validation following the release of six preliminary reports.
sebi_2569 / Adobe Stock
Panama will publish the final independent audit of First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTCPL:FQVLF) shuttered Cobre Panama copper mine on Friday (May 29) amid a resurgence of local anti-mining protests.
Commerce and Industries Minister Julio Moltó stated that President José Raúl Mulino will determine the future of the open-pit operation once the cabinet reviews the finalized findings. The administration aims to reach a long-term decision on the project by June.
"The report will be extensive and will require thorough analysis," Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro told local newspaper La Estrella de Panamá. "This report will be public so that everyone can study it."
In late 2023, Panama’s Supreme Court ruled First Quantum’s concession contract unconstitutional, forcing an indefinite shutdown of the asset. Prior to the suspension, Cobre Panama produced 350,000 tons of copper in 2022 and accounted for approximately 5 percent of Panama's gross domestic product.
First Quantum stated that the suspension has cost the country an estimated US$3.5 billion in lost economic contributions over the past two years.
While the Mulino administration has signaled openness to reactivating the mine due to its economic impact, organized opposition remains active. Last Friday (May 22), dozens of demonstrators organized by Sal de las Redes and Movimiento Independiente Voluntad marched through Panama City to reject any reopening of the facility.
The government has also moved to suppress unverified data ahead of the official release, rejecting an anonymous social media post that claimed to cite a preliminary audit report alleging irreversible environmental damage and disproportionate economic benefits for the Canadian miner.
Officials maintained that only the final SGS report will serve as the formal metric for evaluating environmental performance and compliance.
Ahead of the final audit, the ministry approved a "safe management plan" to preserve the site and handle hazardous materials.
In April, the government authorized a resolution allowing First Quantum to process and export approximately 38 million tons of stockpiled ore currently stored on site. The processing of the stockpile is expected to yield about 70,000 tons of copper, with concentrate sales intended to offset preservation costs.
The stockpile processing requires hiring roughly 1,000 employees ahead of restarting the mills, adding to the current care and maintenance workforce of 1,600. Earlier mitigation measures by the state included the sale of 122,000 tons of copper concentrate that generated nearly US$30 million in royalties for public infrastructure projects.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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