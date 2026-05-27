Metalsource Mining Grants RSUs

Metalsource Mining Grants RSUs

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") the Company has granted an aggregate 605,000 restricted share units, valid for a term of two years, to consultants of the Company. The restricted share units are issued pursuant to the Company's share compensation plans and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

Further, the Company announces a correction to its news release dated May 22, 2026, whereby the Company announced the issuance of 2,325,000 stock options. The amount of options issued was 2,000,000, exercisable at $1.60 per share and valid for a term of two years.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

For further information, please contact:
Joe Cullen CEO - Metalsource Mining Inc.
Tel: (778) 919-8615
Email: jcullen@metalsourcemining.com

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299158

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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