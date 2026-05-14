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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 14, 2026 11:49AM PST
Ottawa is moving to streamline approvals for resource and infrastructure projects in a bid to strengthen economic growth and reduce reliance on the US market.
DD Images / Shutterstock
Since the start of 2025, the US under President Donald Trump has upended global trade flows, injecting fresh uncertainty into relations with allies and trading partners alike.
Canada, despite being one of the United States’ closest economic partners, has not escaped the fallout. Tariffs targeting key industries such as steel and aluminum have reignited trade tensions and sharpened concerns over Canada’s dependence on the US market.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party rode those concerns to victory in the 2025 federal election, pledging to diversify Canada’s trade relationships, strengthen interprovincial commerce and fast-track nation-building projects tied to the country’s resource wealth.
The stakes are enormous.
According to Natural Resources Canada, the resource sector contributed C$459 billion to nominal GDP in 2024, accounting for 16 percent of the economy. More than half of Canada’s merchandise exports — worth C$383 billion — came from the sector, with roughly 75 percent destined for the US.
In other words, Canada’s resource economy is not just important; it is foundational.
Now, Ottawa is moving to turn that economic strength into a strategic advantage.
Project acceleration expands
The most recent initiative came on May 8, 2026, when the government announced it would engage with Canadians to reform and simplify Canada’s regulatory approval process. The move builds on and expands on plans it introduced in 2025 when it created the Major Projects Office to explore support for resource and infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest.
However, unlike the previously announced programs, the new initiative will extend an accelerated framework to all natural resource and infrastructure projects, from port expansion to the construction of new pipelines, while working to reduce project approvals to 1 year.
The rationale behind the changes is to improve certainty for project proponents by establishing a uniform regulatory system and a predictable process that will ultimately stimulate investment in the Canadian economy.
Additionally, the government plans to create national trade corridors, federal economic zones, modernize port governance and simplify reporting.
It also stated that the engagement of Indigenous communities will be critical to the success of future projects and said that it would meaningfully engage with First Nations groups, consistent with existing commitments.
Proponents like the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers welcomed the changes, suggesting that reforms could have real potential to improve certainty and timelines. It also stated that it is a move in the right direction for Canada’s economy, competitiveness and energy future.
However, there was also opposition to the government’s plans, with many pointing to the erosion of environmental regulations. Some suggested that it would undermine the ability to assess the health and environmental impacts of new resource projects.
As noted, the new changes will build on previously announced initiatives.
The Major Projects Office
The first significant initiative came back in August 2025 when it launched the Major Projects Office.
The Office was created to determine which projects had the scope and scale to be in Canada’s national interest. These projects run the gamut from mining and oil and gas to major infrastructure projects.
The first set of resource projects announced in September 2025 consisted of Phase 2 of LNG Canada’s liquefied natural gas facility in Kitimat, BC; backing for Eldorado Gold's (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO) McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc project in Saskatchewan; and an expansion of the Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) and Imperial Metals' (TSX:III,OTCPL:IPMLF) Red Chris copper-gold mine in BC.
The first infrastructure projects came from support for the Darlington Nuclear facility in Ontario and an expansion of the Contrecour container terminal at the Port of Montreal.
The second set of projects was released in November 2025 and consisted of backing for Canada Nickel's (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) Crawford project in Ontario, Nouveau Monde Graphite's (TSX:NOU,NYSE:NMG) Matawinie mine in Quebec, Ksi Lsims LNG project in British Columbia and Northcliff Resources' (TSX:NCF,OTCPL:NCFFF) Sisson tungsten mine in New Brunswick.
Infrastructure projects included in the second round were the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit hydro project in Nunavut and North Coast Transmission line in British Columbia that ties into the Northwest Critical Conservation corridor.
The corridor will help provide electricity and telecommunications to communities along BC's north coast and power resource development projects within BC’s Golden Triangle.
In addition to the two project tranches, the office is also responsible for exploring the viability of an expansion at the port of Churchill in Manitoba, developing economic and security corridors in Canada’s north, and helping manage the overall critical mineral strategy.
What does this mean for the industry and investors?
Reducing the number of regulations has long been a priority for companies operating in Canada’s natural resource sector. It accelerates the approval process, which adds years to development timelines.
The approval process is just one aspect of building new mining, oil and gas, or new infrastructure projects. From exploration to the start of operations, it’s still likely to take years before Canada sees economic benefits from these new changes.
However, uncertainties remain. Details on changes, particularly to how environmental approvals will be handled, have not been made available. These in particular can make or break a project, as with the on-again-off-again Keystone XL pipeline in the United States, which led TC Energy (TSX:TRP,NYSE:TRP) to officially cancel the project in 2021.
With a focus on critical mineral strategies and shoring up domestic supply lines, there is still ample incentive from the government and opportunities for investors.
Since the Crawford mine was designated a project of national interest, shares in Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) have seen significant gains, rising from C$1.03 on November 6 to C$1.14 on November 12, and to C$1.76 on May 13.
Likewise,Northcliff Resources (TSX:NCF,OTCPL:NCFFF) posted significant gains, from C$0.18 on November 6 to C$0.58 on November 12, and settled at C$0.38 on May 13.
Recent policy moves in Ontario and New Brunswick suggest governments are increasingly willing to prioritize mine development as part of a broader economic and national security strategy.
In Ontario, the provincial government’s “One Project, One Process” framework is designed to consolidate approvals across ministries and shorten development timelines for major resource projects. The push has already attracted fresh capital commitments, including Agnico Eagle Mines’ planned US$14 billion investment across its Ontario operations and development pipeline.
The province has also paired deregulation efforts with financial support mechanisms, including Indigenous participation funding and loan guarantees aimed at encouraging local partnerships and infrastructure development. Officials argue the measures are necessary to keep Ontario competitive against jurisdictions such as the United States and Australia as the race for critical minerals accelerates.
Meanwhile, New Brunswick has introduced legislation to repeal and replace its decades-old Mining Act in an effort to modernize permitting and attract new investment into the province’s mining sector. The reforms come as the government seeks private sector partners to help revive the Lake George antimony project, a strategically important deposit at a time when Western governments are increasingly focused on securing domestic supplies of defense and energy-transition materials.
Taken together, the developments underscore a broader shift in Canadian mining policy.
Governments are moving away from lengthy, multi-layered approval systems toward frameworks aimed at accelerating project timelines and improving investor certainty. While environmental reviews and Indigenous consultation will still remain central to project development, markets appear to be rewarding companies positioned to benefit from the new regulatory direction.
This doesn’t mean that all projects will see long-term gains in share price; there is more to a project than just government support. A main factor remains the underlying commodity price, but a more focused regulatory framework can help derisk significant portions of a project timeline.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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