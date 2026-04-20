We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Every day, our dedicated team proudly connects the world to the energy it needs, moving over 30 per cent of the cleaner-burning natural gas used across the continent. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure fuels industries and generates affordable, reliable and sustainable power across North America, while enabling LNG exports to global markets. Our business is based on the connections we make. By partnering with communities, businesses and leaders across our extensive energy network, we unlock opportunity today and for generations to come.