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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 14, 2026 10:34AM PST
Canada's governments continue their efforts to insulate domestic supply chains from geopolitical shocks through regulatory overhauls.
Robert / Adobe Stock
Canada’s aggressive push to deregulate its mining sector has landed a US$14 billion commitment from Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) in Ontario.
Agnico Eagle will deploy approximately US$12 billion by 2030 across its existing portfolio, while an additional US$2 billion is earmarked for the Detour Lake Underground project and the Upper Beaver gold-copper development.
The investments are projected to support a workforce of over 4,100, create 1,600 new jobs, and add nearly US$5 billion to the provincial gross domestic product.
The US$1 billion Detour Lake expansion will extend the life of Canada's largest open-pit gold mine to 2054, pushing annual output beyond 1 million ounces.
Meanwhile, the US$1 billion Upper Beaver project targets annual production of 210,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tons of copper over a 14-year mine life.
"Ontario is central to our long-term growth strategy, and the strength of our operations today reflects years of disciplined investment in our people, our partnerships and the communities where we operate," Agnico Eagle President and CEO Ammar Al-Joundi said in a statement.
Provincial officials attribute the windfall to their "One Project, One Process" framework, which consolidated approvals across ministries to shorten construction timelines.
The province also paired the deregulation with capital support, including a US$70 million Indigenous Participation Fund and US$3.1 billion in available loan guarantees to facilitate local partnerships. Agnico itself reported spending nearly US$625 million with Indigenous suppliers in 2025 alone.
Energy and Electrification Minister Stephen Lecce noted the government "has acted to cut red tape, speed up responsible development and create one of the most competitive mining jurisdictions anywhere in the world."
The deregulatory pivot extends to Canada’s East Coast, where New Brunswick's Liberal government recently introduced legislation to scrap its 1985 Mining Act.
The overhaul is designed to accelerate the permitting pipeline as the province actively seeks private partners to resurrect the Lake George antimony mine.
Under provincial management since 2020, Lake George holds roughly 800,000 metric tons of antimony-bearing ore. At current prices of around US$22 per pound, the deposit has an estimated in-situ value of US$1 billion.
Explorer Hertz Energy (CSE:HZ,OTCQB:HZLIF), which acquired the site's historical geological database, has announced plans to submit an aggressive bid for the asset.
In Ottawa, the federal government is also currently fast-tracking a US$116 billion portfolio of energy and resource projects through the newly established Major Projects Office.
To finance this industrial pivot, the government recently launched the Canada Strong Fund, a sovereign wealth vehicle seeded with C$25 billion to partner with private equity on conventional energy and critical minerals projects.
The urgency stems from an increasingly protectionist US trade posture. "Many of Canada’s strengths — based on close trade ties with the US— have become our vulnerabilities," Carney said when unveiling the fast-tracked projects last year. "With the world changing rapidly, Canada must change our economic strategy dramatically."
To that end, Carney's government is advancing legislation to create federal economic zones where industrial developments can be pre-approved.
The proposal would strip the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada of its authority to review cross-border pipelines, transmission lines, and offshore renewables, shifting oversight to the Canada Energy Regulator and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.
The proposed framework also grants the government power to exempt certain projects from the "jeopardy test" under the Species At Risk Act, allowing development to proceed if it is deemed in the public interest.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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