FinEx Metals Announces Exploration Program for its 100%-owned Kero Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 3, 2026 - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a summer exploration program on its 100%-owned Kero gold project in northern Finland, located approximately 15 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä gold mine, Europe's largest primary gold operation and 20 km northwest of Rupert Resources' multi-million-ounce Ikkari discovery.
Highlights:
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Exploration program planned at Kero includes approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling and 600 Top-of-Bedrock/Bottom-of-Till samples.
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Kero is strategically located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, approximately 15 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä gold mine and 20 km northwest of Rupert Resources' Ikkari discovery.
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Historical sampling outlined a 1.2 km long zone of intermittent gold-mineralization, including several historical drill core intercepts such as 9.05 m grading 1.95 g/t Au, including 1.05 m grading 12.6 g/t Au. Continuous channel sampling reportedly yielded 6.2 m grading 7.5 g/t Au. Historical drilling completed on the project was generally very shallow with an average depth of 82 m.
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FinEx has reviewed and reinterpreted historical drilling, geophysical and geochemical data to conclude that the majority of historical drilling may not have optimally tested the main gold-bearing structures due to sub-optimal drill orientations, thereby outlining clear targets for follow-up.
Tero Kosonen, President and CEO of FinEx Metals, stated: "Kero provides FinEx with exposure to a highly prospective gold system in one of Europe's most important emerging gold districts. The Kero project has strong historical gold results, an interesting geological setting and meaningful exploration upside. Our 2026 program will apply a modern, systematic approach to the project that we believe warrants renewed attention, including different drill hole orientations and additional bedrock sampling. The program will comprise of approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling designed to better test both areas of known mineralization and several new target areas."
Project Overview:
Pursuant to a news release dated February 5, 2026, the Company announced that an exploration license was granted for Kero, which added district-scale gold upside near the Kittilä and Ikkari deposits to the Company's portfolio. The geological setting and historical work completed on Kero were further described in the news release, which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.
Historical exploration results from the project area outline a broad gold anomaly identified both at surface and at depth. The Geological Survey of Finland ("GTK") identified a 1.2 km long zone of intermittent gold mineralization with the best historical drill intercept completed by GTK in 2006 returning 9.05 m grading 1.95 g/t Au from 142.5 m downhole (including 1.05 m grading 12.6 g/t Au) (Hole M372105R402). In addition, historical channel sampling returned 6.2 m grading 7.5 g/t Au, including 1 m grading 16.4 g/t Au and 1 m grading 25.6 g/t Au (Trench M372106U6). These results suggest that Kero has potential for additional high grade orogenic gold bearing quartz veins. Gold is consistently associated with key pathfinder elements including arsenic, bismuth and tellurium, supporting the interpretation of a fertile, mineralized system similar to other deposits in the belt.
Gold mineralization at Kero was discovered and studied by GTK between 2002 and 2009. Historical work completed by GTK includes geological mapping, geophysical surveys (Magnetics, EM, IP, SP, gravity, VLF-R and AMT), geochemical sampling of till and bedrock, trenching, heavy mineral studies and approximately 8 km of diamond drilling.
FinEx has integrated historical drilling, geophysical, geochemical and structural data in order to target potential high-grade gold-bearing structural zones.
Figure 1: Kero Project Area map with selected historic GTK drill intervals and rock sample highlights. Map includes data from GTK and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency ("TUKES").
2026 Summer Exploration Program:
Historical reports prepared by GTK recommended additional diamond drilling to properly evaluate the continuity, geometry and scale of the gold-bearing zones. The summer exploration program will include the following activities:
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The reprocessing of historical, high-quality airborne geophysical data (completed).
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Structural reinterpretation of the area. FinEx's structural interpretation suggests most of the historical drilling was oriented sub-parallel to key gold-bearing structures, shear zones and quartz-carbonate-sulphide vein sets. The Company believes that these orientations have limited the effectiveness of earlier drilling in testing the true geometry and continuity of the gold bearing quartz veins and structures.
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Systematic till and bedrock sampling across the northern and middle of the project area which remain untested. The FinEx program will include the completion of approximately 600 Top-of-Bedrock/Bottom-of-Till samples performed by Arctic Drilling Company Oy, using a percussion drill with flow-through bit.
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Approximately 2,000 m of diamond core drilling is planned. This will include both verification of selected historical gold zones using revised azimuth for drilling and the drill testing of selected new targets.
The following are the principal drill targets (Figure 2).
Target Area A: Two short drill holes will be completed to better understand the true orientation of the mineralization discovered in GTK trench M372106U6 (continuous channel sampling of 6.2 m grading 7.5 g/t Au). Three additional drill holes are planned, one broadly targeting the area of highest historical Au intercept (9.05 m grading 1.95 g/t Au from 142.5 m - drill hole M372105R402) to better understand the geology. The remaining two holes will target the lateral continuity of this prominent gold bearing structure with approximately 250 m step-outs.
Target Area B: Five historical drill holes, totalling approximately 700 metres, were drilled by GTK. Drilling returned multiple gold intercepts, including 2.37 g/t Au over 1.00 m (hole M372105R399) and 1.89 g/t Au over 1.00 m (hole M372105R396), together with a strong As-Bi-Sb-Te pathfinder signature associated with mineralization. When combined with encouraging soil geochemistry results, the area stands out as a compelling follow-up target. Importantly, the target remains insufficiently tested, highlighting clear upside for additional drilling along strike and at depth. Two 150 m long drill holes are planned to test this target.
Target Area C: Three 200 m drill holes are planned to target a 300 m wide, WSW trending break within a prominent NNE trending magnetic geophysical anomaly. This break has been interpreted to represent a brittle deformation zone associated with potential hydrothermal alteration. This target has not been tested previously.
Target Area D: Several shallow (68 m - average depth) scout drill holes were drilled in the area by GTK along a section running East-West. The drill orientation was suboptimal as interpreted to be drilled subparallel to the East-West trending shear zone. Historical scout drilling returned 1.63 g/t Au over 1.00 m (hole M372103R331), 1.10 g/t Au over 1.00 m and a broader zone of 0.51 g/t Au over 5.80 m from hole M372103R325. These gold intercepts are all accompanied with elevated As, Bi, Sb and Te, which is typical of a fertile mineralized system. Two 200 m deep drill holes are planned to test this target.
Figure 2: Kero Project area maps. Map 1 on the left shows the locations of historical high grade gold drill intercepts, planned 2026 summer exploration drilling target areas A–D and the area that will be tested by the Summer 2026 Bottom-of-Till / Top-of-Bedrock sampling program and interpreted deformation zones. Map 2: Magnetic geophysical data (TMI-RTP) for the project area. Maps include data from GTK and TUKES.
Investor Relations Update:
As disclosed in the Company's Final Non-Offering Prospectus dated June 13, 2025 filed on www.sedarplus.ca, the Company had entered into an investor relations arrangement with Magna Capital Oy ("Magna Capital") of Espoo, Finland effective January 1, 2025. Magna Capital is a private investment and investor relations firm specializing in financing rounds, company analysis and social media marketing services primarily for junior mining companies globally. Magna Capital represents the Company at trade shows, liaises with the investment community, introduces the management of the Company to investors, assists in the presentation of information to those potential investors, and otherwise assists the Company in its marketing and investor relations functions.
The principal of Magna Capital who provides the services is Juho Järvelä. Mr. Järvelä is a seasoned Finnish businessman and investor with over a decade of experience in angel investing and venture capital. Since 2019, he has served as the CEO of Magna Capital. Magna Capital and Mr. Järvelä are arm's length to the Company.
Under the original consulting agreement with Magna Capital dated January 1, 2025, the services were provided for monthly compensation of 2,500€ payable at the start of each month for the prior month's work. Pursuant to a new consulting agreement dated January 1, 2026, the monthly compensation was amended to 500€ per month. The consulting agreement has no fixed term and may be cancelled by either party with 30 days written notice or forthwith for just cause.
Mr. Järvelä holds 392,000 common shares of the Company, 30,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.30 per share until June 17, 2027, and 29,500 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.18 per share until March 20, 2028. Magna Capital holds 100,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 per share until January 2, 2030, and on March 31, 2026 was granted 50,000 stock options exercisable at $0.12 per share until March 31, 2031, which shall vest over a period of twelve months in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About FinEx Metals Ltd.
FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold, nickel and PGE-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned, royalty-free projects in northern Finland, strategically located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt and Eastern Lapland Greenstone Belt. FinEx's projects are near existing mining operations and benefit from strong infrastructure, a stable jurisdiction, and a proven exploration model, supporting multiple targets with clear discovery potential in one of Europe's most prospective and underexplored regions. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.
FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
References:
Hulkki, H., Salmirinne, H., Karinen, T., Nykänen, V. and Sarala P., 2010: The Petäjäselkä Gold Project. Geological Survey of Finland Report M19/3721/2010/62, 46 pp.
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a contractor and shareholder of the Company. The historical exploration data referenced in this release were generated by GTK and have not yet been independently verified by FinEx Metals; such data should not be relied upon as current and do not conform to the requirements of NI 43‑101 for mineral resource or reserve estimation. The Company's planned work programs include data verification and confirmatory sampling to support future NI 43‑101 compliant disclosure.
1 The proximity and geologic similarities between these nearby properties and the Kero project do not mean that equivalent results will be obtained on the Kero property.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Tero Kosonen
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 681-9100
For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
Investor Relations Manager
+1 (778) 867-5016
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned exploration program, interpretation of historical data, and the Company's ability to identify drill targets at the Kero project, future capital expenditures, exploration activities and the specifications, targets, results, analyses, interpretations, benefits, costs and timing of them, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans and the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, the ability of the Company to obtain the required permits, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated June 13, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
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