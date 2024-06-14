Apple-OpenAI Partnership Sparks Privacy Debate with Elon Musk

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Quantum 1 Cannabis

QQ:CNX

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Investing

Apple-OpenAI Partnership Sparks Privacy Debate with Elon Musk

Apple's new partnership with OpenAI has drawn criticism from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who claims that this collaboration poses significant data security risks.

Apple logo.
Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in the spotlight this week at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), unveiling a new artificial intelligence (AI) strategy through its partnership with OpenAI.

During a nearly two hour presentation, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other senior executives introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features that will be embedded across Apple’s devices. Central to this initiative is the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will enhance Apple's virtual assistant Siri, allowing it to perform a broader range of tasks.

“All of this goes beyond artificial intelligence; it’s personal intelligence, and it is the next big step for Apple,” Cook said.

Features include advanced voice assistance, personalized emoji creation and automated email summaries, all of which leverage OpenAI's language models. Apple has emphasized that it will focus on privacy amid these changes.

According to the company, users will be prompted before any data is sent to ChatGPT. Apple has also promised that user queries won’t be logged by OpenAI, and IP addresses will be obscured to enhance user privacy.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, assured WWDC attendees that the AI models used will operate on-device where possible, minimizing data sent to external servers. Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting a commitment to safety and innovation.

“We’re excited to partner with Apple to bring ChatGPT to their users in a new way,” he told the Verge. “Apple shares our commitment to safety and innovation, and this partnership aligns with OpenAI’s mission to make advanced AI accessible to everyone. Together with Apple, we’re making it easier for people to benefit from what AI can offer.”

Musk takes shot at Apple, OpenAI partnership

The partnership between Apple and OpenAI has not been without controversy.

Elon Musk, founder of OpenAI rival xAI and a prominent figure in the tech industry, has publicly criticized the collaboration. He has voiced strong objections, particularly regarding data security and user privacy.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies,” Musk declared on X, formerly known as Twitter. He argued that integrating OpenAI’s software poses a security risk, suggesting that Apple cannot fully protect user data once it is shared with OpenAI.


Musk recently announced a new privacy feature on X that hides users’ likes from public view.

The change, according to X’s engineering team, is designed to encourage more engagement by making users feel more secure about their activity on the platform. The hidden like count is one of many changes Musk has implemented since acquiring the platform for US$44 billion in 2022. Other changes have included the removal and subsequent partial restoration of verification badges, and adjustments to content moderation policies.

AI race ramping up as market grows

Apple’s partnership with OpenAI is perceived as a strategic move to bolster its position in the AI market, which is currently dominated by companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Apple's aggressive push into AI has already shown significant market impact. On Wednesday (June 12), Apple overtook Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company, with its market valuation reaching US$3.29 trillion.

The company's share price took off after WWDC, finishing the week 7.74 percent higher.

With its strong brand loyalty and extensive user base, Apple looks set to capture a significant share of the AI market. However, the firm's success will largely depend on its ability to balance innovation with privacy concerns.

The new AI features will be available in the upcoming iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia operating systems, set for release later this year. These updates are expected to be available on recent models of the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
AAPL
artificial intelligence stocksnasdaq stocksartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21639.10-59.01
TSXV574.09-1.11
DOW38589.16-57.94
S&P 5005431.60-2.14
NASD17688.88+21.32
ASX7749.70+34.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2333.01+30.70
Silver29.58+0.66
Copper4.49+0.01
Oil78.49-0.13
Heating Oil2.490.00
Natural Gas2.89-0.07
×