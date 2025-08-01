Anglo American’s Losses Widen with Diamond Slump, Trade Tensions Mounting
The mining giant also cut its interim dividend by more than 80 percent as it is preparing De Beers for either a trade sale or a potential IPO.
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTC Pink:AAUKF) reported a sharp US$1.9 billion net loss for the first half of 2025, deepening from US$672 million a year earlier, as the global miner pushed forward with a sweeping corporate overhaul aimed at focusing on copper and iron ore.
The London-based group’s latest results saw revenue dropping by 7 percent year-on-year to US$8.95 billion, falling short of analyst expectations, while underlying EBITDA fell 20 percent to US$3 billion.
“By focusing on our exceptional copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients resource endowments, each with significant value-accretive growth options, we are unlocking material value for our shareholders,” Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad assured in the company’s recent performance report.
Anglo American’s portfolio shakeup continued at pace in the first half.
Following the May demerger of its platinum unit, now listed as Valterra on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company has now designated its steelmaking coal and nickel operations as discontinued. Sales for both are agreed but not yet finalized.
A major piece of the puzzle remains De Beers, the iconic diamond brand in which Anglo holds an 85 percent stake. The miner confirmed it is pursuing both a trade sale and an IPO option, depending on market conditions and buyer appetite.
Wanblad said that while the company is prioritizing a trade sale for De Beers, it is also preparing the business for a potential IPO should market conditions warrant it.
The diamond market has been a major drag on performance. De Beers posted a US$189 million loss in the half-year period in the midst of a prolonged downturn in global rough-diamond demand and competition from synthetic stones.
Anglo American said it has already recorded US$3.5 billion in impairments related to De Beers over the past two years, valuing the unit at US$4.9 billion.
Despite the gloom, Wanblad maintained that De Beers has long-term potential. “With some of the best diamond mine resources and best marketing capabilities in the world, De Beers, I believe, is well positioned to emerge and thrive as the market recovers.”
Trade frictions causing market volatility
The company’s revenue decline was partly attributed to global trade disruptions, particularly from the US government’s shifting tariff strategy.
A recent announcement from President Donald Trump spared refined copper imports from sweeping new tariffs but left semi-processed products exposed, which triggered a sharp 18 percent drop in copper prices and dislocating demand patterns.
Anglo American noted that while it benefited from a 127 percent year-on-year increase in U.S. refined copper imports in the first five months of 2025, this redirected metal away from traditional markets in Asia and Europe.
Copper remains at the center of Anglo’s growth strategy. Post-restructuring, the metal is expected to account for over 60 percent of group EBITDA, according to internal forecasts.
In line with its weaker performance, Anglo American slashed its interim dividend to US$0.07 per share, down from US$0.42 last year. The company cited negative earnings contributions from its platinum and coal divisions and no contribution from De Beers.
De Beers exit timeline and options
The divestment of De Beers is progressing, with Anglo confirming it is now in the second round of its formal sale process, involving what it described as “a credible set of interested parties.”
The company is also in discussions with the government of Botswana, which holds a 15 percent stake and may seek to increase its ownership.
If a trade sale fails to materialize, Anglo is preparing for a public listing. Wanblad said exchanges in London, Johannesburg, and New York are all under consideration.
A trade sale could be finalized within six to nine months, he added, while an IPO would likely be delayed until early or mid-2026 depending on a recovery in diamond prices.
De Beers’ Venetia mine in South Africa, one of the country’s largest diamond operations, is undergoing a costly underground expansion aimed at extending its life beyond 2040.
Wanblad said Anglo remains engaged with stakeholders on the mine’s future, regardless of the group’s eventual exit from the diamond sector.
