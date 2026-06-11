Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

triumph gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG,OTC:TIGCF) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,820,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,410,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of three years from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or its territories or possessions or to or for the account of any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities within the United States, or its territories or possessions, or to or for the account of any U.S. person.

For further information, please contact:

John Anderson, Executive Chair
triumph gold Corp.
+1 (604) 218-7400
janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301180

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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